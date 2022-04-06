Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

Walt Disney World Plans Its Own Affordable Housing Project

Don't you love it when theme parks compete?

Typically, theme park competition means matching one new attraction with another. When multiple parks compete in the same or nearby markets, no park can afford to fall behind when another expands to draw more visitors. But theme park competition can extend beyond the ride line-up. Case in point? Look at what the Walt Disney World Resort just announced today.

Disney announced that it will "earmark" nearly 80 acres of land on its property in southwest Orange County for an affordable housing project. The project, which would be built by an undisclosed third-party developer, would include more than 1,300 units.



Artist's concept courtesy The Walt Disney Company

"We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues," Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said. "The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we're lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company's strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action."

Universal Orlando has donated 20 acres of its land near International Drive for the Catchlight Crossings affordable housing project, which is being developed by Wendover Housing Partners. Disney's announcement means that the theme park capital's top two theme park companies now are working on affordable housing projects for the Central Florida community.

Disney's press release said that "[t]his initiative has been in the works for quite some time," perhaps to dissuade any thought that Disney is taking this action in response to Universal's move. But external relations initiatives such as these almost always happen within a political context. In Universal's case, local officials asked to approve a road extension in support of Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park were getting heat from the community over a lack of attention to affordable housing. Universal's donation helped address that criticism.

And Disney right now is the target of a PR attack by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies, who are riling their base over Disney's after-the-fact opposition to their so-called "Don't Say Gay" eduction law. Perhaps it is worth noting that the only public official that Disney mentioned in its press release is Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, a Democrat and the husband of U.S. Rep Val Demings, who is the leading candidate to take on Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio this fall.

Disney said that it will release more details about its proposed housing project at a later date. But it noted that the community would be open to "qualifying applicants from the general public, including Disney cast members."

"The development will offer residents a variety of home choices that are affordable and attainable, located in close proximity to schools and the new and expanding Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining complex. It will offer a variety of amenities to foster a strong community," Disney said.

