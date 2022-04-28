Park of the Week: Legoland California

Universal Parks Reports Record Earnings in Orlando

NBCUniversal's theme parks roared back in the first quarter of 2022, posting a nearly 152% increase in revenue and an adjusted earnings of $451 million for the three month period, parent company Comcast reported this morning.

Universal Parks & Resorts revenue increased by $941 million to $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022. A year ago, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Japan were operating at limited capacity and Universal Studios Hollywood was closed due to the pandemic. Universal Studios Beijing also had yet to open. In that first quarter of 2021, Universal's theme parks suffered a loss of $61 million.

This year, the Universal Orlando generated the highest Adjusted EBITDA in a first quarter in the resort's history, Comcast reported. Company officials also reported strong demand for all the company's parks in 2022.

"Our theme parks are performing great and with that, international visitation at our domestic parks is less than half of what it would normally be this time of the year," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said. "Our bookings going forward, looking at the summer, are at historic high levels. And the one thing I would also add is, while Japan doesn't have the same international visitation as Orlando does have international visitation, it is also seeing almost no international visitation, and it is returning to pre-pandemic levels without that international visitation to Osaka.

"So, we're very excited about our theme parks going forward. And one of the things to note is we've invested in our attractions all during the pandemic. So international visitors who have delayed coming to our parks have a lot to experience when they when travel started picking up. So we couldn't be more confident about it."

