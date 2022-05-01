Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Theme Park of the Week: Cedar Point

This upcoming weekend, the United States' most popular season amusement park returns, for its 2022 season. So we are honoring Cedar Point today by making it our Theme Park of the Week.

Cedar Point celebrated its 150th anniversary last season and this year is returning some of the highlights of that event, including the Snake River Expedition boat ride and the Celebrate Cedar Point Spectacular parade.

But the top stars of the show here are - as always - the roller coasters of America's Roller Coast. Offering speed, airtime, and often amazing views of Lake Erie, Cedar Point's roller coasters make this park a top destination for coaster fans from around the world. Our readers' top pick remains the RMC Steel Vengeance, which debuted in 2018.

Other beloved coasters here include Maverick,

And Millennium Force.

For more in-depth reviews of Cedar Point;'s coasters, as well as some of the other attractions that have made the park a multi-generation favorite in northern Ohio and across the Midwest, please visit our Cedar Point page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)