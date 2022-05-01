Theme Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Cedar Point today by making it our Theme Park of the Week.This upcoming weekend, the United States' most popular season amusement park returns, for its 2022 season. So we are honoring
Cedar Point celebrated its 150th anniversary last season and this year is returning some of the highlights of that event, including the Snake River Expedition boat ride and the Celebrate Cedar Point Spectacular parade.
But the top stars of the show here are - as always - the roller coasters of America's Roller Coast. Offering speed, airtime, and often amazing views of Lake Erie, Cedar Point's roller coasters make this park a top destination for coaster fans from around the world. Our readers' top pick remains the RMC Steel Vengeance, which debuted in 2018.
Other beloved coasters here include Maverick,
And Millennium Force.
For more in-depth reviews of Cedar Point;'s coasters, as well as some of the other attractions that have made the park a multi-generation favorite in northern Ohio and across the Midwest, please visit our Cedar Point page.
* * *
While I love the park on paper and in pictures I must admit the last 3 times i've been there they had major issues with staffing and maintenance. In my most recent visit we were walking down the area by Wicked Twister and literally every single ride was closed.
No joke Wicked Twister and Maxair were SBNO for maintenance, while Troika/Dodgems/Tiki Twirl/Giant Wheel/Windseeker were ALL closed for staffing. On top of that various other rides around the park, including big ones like Power Tower, Corkscrew, and Antique cars were closed for staffing. TTD was SBNO for maintenance I think it opened a few weeks later. Steel Vengeance and Maverick kept breaking down. Valravn didn't open like 7pm the first day we were there then the next day Raptor was down all day. It was totally ridiculous. This was also pre-covid so had nothing to do with the pandemic.
Granted it was before Memorial Day so before a lot of their employees move there for the summer had not arrived yet, but it was nice out and crowded amplifying the situation. The food staffing situation was just as bad and CP isn't a park you can easily leave for food, we ended up waiting over 40 minutes at Coasters right before closing to get something to eat because of the understaffing and all the people trying to get the most out of their wristbands. I hope the significantly higher wages they introduced last year have helped them solve this problem.