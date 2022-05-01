Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Here Are the Latest Theme Park Ticket Deals and Discounts

It's your last chance this week to land a couple of big deals on tickets to America's top theme parks.

Monday is the final day to buy the three-day Southern California resident ticket to the Disneyland theme parks, which allows you three trips to Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure between now and May 26. It's the best deal of the year to see the returns of the Disneyland Forever fireworks and the 50th anniversary season of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

Other ticket discounts are available for visitors from outside Southern California. Visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page for details and to purchase.

Thursday is the final day to get Universal Orlando's "Two Days Free" deal, which gives you five days at the resort's parks for the price of a three-day ticket. Savings of up to over $60 also area available on other tickets, via our partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

Follow the links for the latest discount deals on other top theme parks around the United States:

