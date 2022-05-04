Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Talking With the Creators of Disney's New 'Finding Nemo' Musical

Greetings from the Walt Disney World Resort, where I am attending Disney's "The Celebration Continues" media event today and tomorrow. It's my first time back at Disney World since March 2020, so I will have plenty to share about my experience. But before I get to that, let's look ahead to a new attraction coming this summer to the resort.

As we have reported earlier, a new Finding Nemo musical will open at Disney's Animal Kingdom this summer. This afternoon, Disney provided me an opportunity to talk with Chris Iannuzzi and Matt Fiuza of Disney Live Entertainment about "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond."

The use of an LED video wall in the new production is giving me "Bourne Under the Sea" vibes. We'll see how it works out.

In other Walt Disney World entertainment news, Disney announced today that Fantasmic! will be returning later this year with a new show sequence. The Pocahontas segment is out to make way for the new scene, which will feature Pocahontas along with Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, and Moana, supplemented with "new technical enhancements."

In addition, as previously reported, Fort Wilderness' Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will return on June 23. And stay tuned for a review of Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life, coming later tonight.

