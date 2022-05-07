Park of the Week: Cedar Point

How Does the New Guardians Coaster Rank Among Disney Rides?

So where does the new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind rank among Disney's theme park rides?

A reader asked me in the comments on my review of the new Epcot attraction how Cosmic Rewind would rank in the hierarchy or Disney Mountains. That's a great question, but I am going to dismiss it on a technicality, since I do not consider Cosmic Rewind a "Disney Mountain."

This indoor roller coaster is accessed through the Wonders of Xandar pavilion in Epcot's World Discovery. It does not have the word "Mountain" in its name, nor is it built on or within a mountain facade. Sure, Cosmic Rewind's show building is bigger than some Disney mountains, but without a mountain to be seen in its name or setting, I cannot put Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind into the Disney Mountains family.



Meet our Big Bad on Cosmic Rewind, the Celestial Eson. Photo courtesy Disney

That said, I would rank Cosmic Rewind highly among these elite Disney attractions, when considering non-Mountain rides as well. Just so you know where I am coming from, here is my ranking of the Disney Mountains. My elite top three are:

Expedition Everest

Splash Mountain

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars

And the rest:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Space Mountain

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Paris has the best installations of Thunder and Space, while Orlando has the weakest. I would rank Matterhorn higher if Disney could give us some comfortable sleds, but they haven't, so the west coast home of the Yeti gets my last place.

Looking at non-Mountain Disney attractions, the top 10 favorites from our annual reader survey are:

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure

Avatar: Flight of Passage

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Indiana Jones Adventure

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Pirates of the Caribbean (Disneyland)

Radiator Springs Racers

Mystic Manor

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

I am good with that list, though I would suggest that Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway should go on it instead of Mission Breakout. I also prefer Tokyo's Tower of Terror to the Twilight Zone version and would be happy swapping Haunted Mansion for Radiator Springs Racers or maybe the ailing Disneyland installation of Indiana Jones, though Tokyo's more-functional version still beats Mansion in my book.

So where does Cosmic Rewind rank?

First up, I think it's the better of Disney's two Guardians of the Galaxy attractions. While I love Mission Breakout, the joy of drifting through space on Cosmic Rewind holds more appeal for me than the Yo-Yo action on Mission Breakout.

So that gets Cosmic Rewind up into the non-Mountain Top 10. Among the Walt Disney World attractions on that list, I cannot rank Cosmic Rewind higher than Flight of Passage, since the Guardians coaster lacks anything that tops that exhilarating emotional moment near the end of Animal Kingdom's Pandora flying theater ride. They're both great attractions - well worth the effort to experience them - but Flight of Passage remains my choice if you told me I could go on one or the other again, now that I have been on both.

So that puts Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind third for me among top attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort, behind Rise of the Resistance and Flight of Passage and juuust ahead of Runaway Railway. As such, Cosmic Rewind ranks easily as my top pick at Epcot.

And since I have Guardians therefore ranked ahead of Expedition Everest, in my book, I guess that means that I consider Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind as the the King of the Disney Mountains.

Even if it isn't a Disney Mountain.

* * *

