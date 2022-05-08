Theme Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari our Theme Park of the Week.Holiday World opens to the public for its 2022 season on Saturday, so we're making
The Santa Claus, Indiana theme park has brought back Santa Claus for in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer, and hugs are back not just with Santa but also with park mascot Holidog and friends.
Also up this summer will be the all-new Holidays in the Sky Drone and Fireworks Spectacular, which will show evenings from June 18 through July 31.
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari offers one of our readers' Top 25 coasters in The Voyage, along with a partial retrack on The Legend this season. In addition, the park bills itself the Water Coaster Capital of the World for its three water coasters, led by record-setter Mammoth.
Throw in the free parking, free sunscreen, and free Pepsi products throughout the park, and a visit to Holiday World remains one of the great bargains in the theme park business. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will be open weekends through Memorial Day, when the park begins its daily operation.
The one thing that struck me about Holiday World is how remote it is, i've only been there once and that was 14 years ago just because of how far it is from major population centers. I'd love to go back but how often do you find yourself in the middle of Louisville and Indianapolis? Also most of the parks here in the USA were built like 20-30 minutes outside of big cities right along an interstate and the areas around them have built up over the decades, Holiday World is like an hour from Louisville, three hours from Indianapolis, and when you exit the interstate you still have to drive a half hour through a bunch of farms. You can definitely tell when the founder built HW he had no idea it was going to become the major destination it eventually became. But that's also part of the charm and what makes it unique.
It is worth it though for Voyage, which is unquestionably one of the best coasters in the world. It has everything: airtime, length, speed, laterals, and unlike most coasters it seems to get faster and faster as the ride goes on and you flying into the brakes at the end of the ride. I thought Raven was over rated and Legend was really good for the time it came out, its not a top coaster compared to the woodies of the modern era, but for the time it came out it was really damn good. The B&M Wing Coaster wasn't there when I visited but it seems like fantastic addition to the park. This is also one of those parks where the main draw during the summer is the water park which seems to be way more popular than the dry park.
I appreciate even with all the success the ownership has still kept what is great about the park. Dollywood for example, as it has gotten bigger and more successful, has lost some of that special sauce that made it unique. The park doesn't have the employee friendliness that it used to and the prices on everything have skyrocketed to corporate park levels (I remember last time I went to Dollywood like 8 years ago a small bottle of Gatorade was like $5). Holiday World is one of those rare places that care about what made it successful in the first place and it shows.
The Voyage is a beast that just doesn't quit. Let's hope that it survives for years to come without suffering from the same wear and tear that woodies usually face.
The coasters are the main draw, but people shouldn't sleep on other attractions like Frightful Falls or the Dive show.