Theme Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Holiday World opens to the public for its 2022 season on Saturday, so we're making Holiday World & Splashin' Safari our Theme Park of the Week.

The Santa Claus, Indiana theme park has brought back Santa Claus for in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer, and hugs are back not just with Santa but also with park mascot Holidog and friends.



Photo courtesy Holiday World

Also up this summer will be the all-new Holidays in the Sky Drone and Fireworks Spectacular, which will show evenings from June 18 through July 31.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari offers one of our readers' Top 25 coasters in The Voyage, along with a partial retrack on The Legend this season. In addition, the park bills itself the Water Coaster Capital of the World for its three water coasters, led by record-setter Mammoth.

Throw in the free parking, free sunscreen, and free Pepsi products throughout the park, and a visit to Holiday World remains one of the great bargains in the theme park business. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will be open weekends through Memorial Day, when the park begins its daily operation.

* * *

