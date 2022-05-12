Walt Disney World's Tron Coaster Starts Test Runs

Walt Disney World's Tron Lightcycle Run has taken its first test run.
Disney posted a brief video of the roller coaster's test run to its TikTok account today. The Vekoma custom family coaster that fans first saw at Shanghai Disneyland is expected to make its Magic Kingdom debut next year, though Disney hasn't given us an official opening date yet.
Tron is going next to Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, giving the east side of the world's most popular theme park a compelling one-two punch for coaster fans. If you'd like more of a taste what to expect when this coaster opens, check out our POV video from Shanghai Disneyland.
Disney is on a roll with coasters right now (sorry... couldn't resist) with the new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind in previews, getting ready for its official opening on May 27. Here's our reaction from that new indoor coaster's media preview last week - Ride Review: Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.Tweet
I was wondering about the Mary Poppins attraction just the other day. Is it still rumored to be built? I thought it had read somewhere it been shelved indefinitely. I was also wondering if we know what type of attraction it was supposed to be?
Chapek and D'Amaro haven't said a peep about Mary Poppins since before the pandemic started, so I doubt it's even in the development pipeline anymore. When Disney released revised concept drawings for EPCOT recently, showing the elimination of the 3-story observations tower, Mary Poppins was not mentioned or referenced at all. At least Play Pavilion has gotten some mention to account for not being included in the concept drawings, but even that project sounds like it's a few years off.
The only near-term additions to EPCOT guests should expect should be the new performance and exhibition space in the center core of what was FutureWorld, the Moana splash pad, and removal of most of the construction walls that have been hampering guest flow through the park for nearly 3 years now. I would not get my hopes up for Mary Poppins, which based on the initial concept drawings wasn't going to be more than a C/D ticket attraction in the UK Pavilion.
I am super excited for tron. I do like the IP, and the videos from Shangai looks Amazing. The only down point i can see is the very short run time for the ride ( about 90 seconds ). How ever i havent been in Orlando for 2-3 years. So plenty to see. And tron is one of my main draws
2017 - Animal Kingdom - Flight of Passage
2019 - Disney's Hollywood Studios - Rise of the Resistance
2021 - (Pandemic Construction Delayed)
2022 - EPCOT - Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
2023 - Magic Kingdom - TRON: Lightcyle/Run
Absent the pandemic, they'd be opening a gate-crasher every two years.
What's Next? Well the Play! pavilion and Mary Poppins are still waiting in the wings at EPCOT.
Everything else seems like whispers and rumors. With construction costs increasing at an unprecedented rate, I imagine we won't see another E-Ticket until 2025/2026.