Walt Disney World's Tron Coaster Starts Test Runs

Walt Disney World's Tron Lightcycle Run has taken its first test run.

Disney posted a brief video of the roller coaster's test run to its TikTok account today. The Vekoma custom family coaster that fans first saw at Shanghai Disneyland is expected to make its Magic Kingdom debut next year, though Disney hasn't given us an official opening date yet.

Tron is going next to Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, giving the east side of the world's most popular theme park a compelling one-two punch for coaster fans. If you'd like more of a taste what to expect when this coaster opens, check out our POV video from Shanghai Disneyland.

Disney is on a roll with coasters right now (sorry... couldn't resist) with the new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind in previews, getting ready for its official opening on May 27. Here's our reaction from that new indoor coaster's media preview last week - Ride Review: Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.

