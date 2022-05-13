Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Howl-O-Scream to Reward Halloween Fans With an Encore

Here's some appropriate news for Friday the 13th: Howl-O-Scream will return to the three SeaWorld theme parks for a second year. And the company is promoting the return of its after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween event with a flash sale.

For one day only - today - each of the three SeaWorld parks is selling two single-night Howl-O-Scream tickets for a beastly-inspired price of $66.66. (No, you can't buy just one ticket for $33.33. Plan to bring a sacrifice, er, friend.) Tickets are available via howloscream.com.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Howl-O-Scream begins September 9 in Orlando, September 16 in San Antonio, and September 17 in San Diego, running select nights through September and October. The events will feature as-yet-unannounced haunted houses and scare zones, as well as themed entertainment and night-time rides on select attractions.

The expansion of Howl-O-Scream from the two Busch Gardens parks to the three SeaWorld locations gives SeaWorld Parks a common Halloween brand for its five big theme parks and expands the number of haunts available for Halloween fans in Florida, Texas, and California. If you visited one of the SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream events last year, we would love to hear your thoughts about it, in the comments.

