Howl-O-Scream to Reward Halloween Fans With an Encore

Here's some appropriate news for Friday the 13th: Howl-O-Scream will return to the three SeaWorld theme parks for a second year. And the company is promoting the return of its after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween event with a flash sale.
For one day only - today - each of the three SeaWorld parks is selling two single-night Howl-O-Scream tickets for a beastly-inspired price of $66.66. (No, you can't buy just one ticket for $33.33. Plan to bring a sacrifice, er, friend.) Tickets are available via howloscream.com.
Howl-O-Scream begins September 9 in Orlando, September 16 in San Antonio, and September 17 in San Diego, running select nights through September and October. The events will feature as-yet-unannounced haunted houses and scare zones, as well as themed entertainment and night-time rides on select attractions.
The expansion of Howl-O-Scream from the two Busch Gardens parks to the three SeaWorld locations gives SeaWorld Parks a common Halloween brand for its five big theme parks and expands the number of haunts available for Halloween fans in Florida, Texas, and California. If you visited one of the SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream events last year, we would love to hear your thoughts about it, in the comments.Tweet
I have to agree JC, although I didn't attend the SD park, I was really underwhelmed by SWO considering they have the great minds and talents of such individuals who put together BGW HOS event. The haunted house weren't as bad as I expected but thought the theming elsewhere was piss to poor. The food offering opportunities were terrible, granted I'm not one to head to SW just to eat but nothing so much as slightly tempted us. From the crowd control, which literally had signs directing you the wrong way, to the, I hope it gets revamp entertainment show, I'm hoping it was all a lesson learned.
That echoes some of what I experienced in San Diego. There were a lot of dead areas in the park and it didn’t feel like a cohesive event so much as a few mazes combined with a handful of spots to buy alcohol. I’ve generally been happy with SeaWorld’s food and bev operation, particularly compared to Knott’s, so if I were them, I’d lean into that area of the event if they’re looking to expand.
The San Diego event felt like an inaugural event. Small, with a cast learning the ropes in mazes that weren’t meant to compete with the much bigger events up the coast (on quality or on cost). If that’s what Howl O Scream is in San Diego, fair enough.
My hope for the event is that it leans more into the park’s food and beverage offerings as it grows while taking more creative risks on a brand that’s frankly a total unknown in the market. I had a perfectly nice time at the event, but would have been disappointed had the price point been more than $40 a ticket given the quality and overall offerings.