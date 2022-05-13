Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Tokyo Disney Parks to Introduce Disney Premier Access

Now the Tokyo Disney theme parks will be selling a way to the front of the line on two of their most popular attractions. The resort announced that it will begin selling "Disney Premier Access" on two top rides, starting May 19.

The cost will be ¥2,000 [a little over US$15] per access to skip the queue on Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disneyland and Soaring: Fantastic Flight at Tokyo DisneySea. Guests who buy Disney Premier Access will be able to select a same-day return time for the attractions via the official Tokyo Disney Resort app.

In preparation for the launch of Disney Premier Access, Tokyo Disney has dropped the Standby Pass virtual queue for the two attractions. Regular, physical standby queues will remain on both rides for those who do not wish to pay the new upcharge.

Perhaps it is worth noting that Tokyo Disney is using "Disney Premier Access" brand for its front-of-line upcharge, as does the Disneyland Paris Resort, rather than the "Individual Lightning Lane" branding used at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks in the United States for what is pretty much the same service. Since the demise of Fastpass, Disney has a mess of brands around the world for its various line-skipping services.

