Universal Orlando Closes Its Classic Monsters Cafe

Legend tells of many ways to extinguish a monster. There's the classic stake through the heart. A silver bullet. A raging fire. Now, Universal Studios - home to so many classic Hollywood monsters - has added yet another weapon to the arsenal. You can take 'em out with a press release.

The Universal Orlando Resort confirmed with a statement today that it has closed the Universal Studios' Classic Monsters Cafe at Universal Studios Florida.

"After more than 20 years of serving dreadfully-delicious quick-service menu offerings, Monsters Cafe in Universal Studios Florida permanently closed in the spring of 2022 to make way for a new dining experience," Universal said in its statement to reporters.

The Monsters Cafe opened in 1998, but has endured an irregular schedule at times as Universal has used the restaurant as a flex space on many occasions. Universal most recently recast the cafe as a barbecue restaurant, as detailed in a blog post just last December.

The Monster Cafe might have been the "permanent" home for Universal's Classic Monsters at the Universal Orlando, but its demise hardly represents the end of the monsters at the resort. A Classic Monsters house has become a tradition at Universal's annual Halloween Horror Nights, and the Monsters have gotten some time in Universal Studios Florida's ever-changing Tribute Store, too.

Universal is leaning into its Classic Monsters, not away from them. Removing their brand from a restaurant that had failed to connect with guests may be as much about protecting that brand as it is creating another opportunity to develop a more popular eatery.

No word yet on what might replace the Monsters Cafe or where else the Monsters might make their next year-round home at the Universal Orlando Resort. (Update: Some readers have reached out to remind me that the Classic Monsters will be getting a land of their own at the new Epic Universe theme park. But I suspect we will see more of them in the other Orlando parks, too.)

