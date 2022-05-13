Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Six Flags Opens New Pirate-Themed Boat Ride in Texas

Pirates of Speelunker Cave opened today for passholder previews at Six Flags Over Texas, in advance of its official public opening tomorrow.

The indoor boat ride rethemes the former Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure ride. In doing so, the new attraction calls back to the ride's original, 1964-91 theme as "The Cave." That ride featured original characters known as Speelunkers, who take on one of the title roles in the new adventure.

"Riders will be placed squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by resident Speelunkers and come face-to-face with mythical creatures, including mermaids and sea monsters," Six Flags described the ride in a press release.

And here is a video preview of the new attraction:

The six-minute ride has no height restriction and features a custom soundtrack and 64 Speelunker characters, according to the park.

If you're looking for an excuse to read more about classic theme park dark rides, we mentioned the original Cave ride at Six Flags Over Texas in our brief history of theme park indoor boat rides: Disney is about to revive one of its classic theme park ride systems.

