Disney World Changes the Rules on Genie Plus Upgrades

If you were thinking about buying the Disney Genie+ line-skipping upgrade at the Walt Disney World Resort, you now can put off that decision until your visit. In fact, you will have to.
Disney announced today that it will stop selling Genie+ as a pre-visit ticket add-on, effective June 8. Starting that day, Walt Disney World guests will be able to buy Genie+ only for same-day use.
Guests who already have pre-purchased Genie+ for their upcoming Disney vacations after June 8 will continue to get the upgrade as purchased. This change affects only future sales of the upgrade and only at Walt Disney World. Genie+ will continue to be available as a pre-visit upgrade on tickets at the Disneyland Resort.
Disney Genie+ at the Walt Disney World Resort is a $15 per person per day upgrade that allows you entry to the Lightning Lane at select attractions. The Lightning Lane is just the old Fastpass queue, and you select a return time for the attraction you wish to visit through the Disney Genie section on the official My Disney Experience app. Disney has said that "on average, guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service will... enter 2-3 attractions or experiences each day using the Lightning Lane entrance when the first selection is made early in the day."
That "made early in the day" caveat is key. If you bought Genie+ in advance only to roll into the parks at mid-day or later, you likely found limited availability for Genie+ return times, making you question why you spent that $15 per person per day. By restricting sales of Genie+ to the same day, Disney should help ensure that everyone who buys the upgrade becomes an immediate, active user of Genie+. That should result in an increase in guest satisfaction among those who buy the upgrade.
In addition, waiting until the day of your visit to buy should allow guests a better idea whether they will get good value out of buying Genie+. If crowds and wait times are relatively low, you can skip the upcharge and still hit everything you wanted in the park. (See our any of our Walt Disney World park guides for advice on when crowd levels are highest and lowest throughout the year.)
Walt Disney World also said that same-day sales of Genie+ will be "subject to availability," implying that Disney might start limiting the number of upgrades it sells each day. In the past, Disney World has used notifications on its app to warn guests about limited availability of return times before buying the upgrade, but it did not cut off sales.
The upcoming changes with Disney Genie+ do not affect the sale of Individual Lightning Lane, the one-time upcharge to access the Lightning Lane on a smaller number of Disney attractions. Those always have been available only on the date of use.
For more on these upcharge services, please see our "How to" guides:
I am at Disneyland as we speak. The difference between using Genie+ between the coasts is night and day. The park has only been open for 3 hours and I’ve already gone through my 3rd Lightning Lane.
Works great in a park full of locals who don’t bother with it. Not so much at a world class destination where everyone is in the same mindset.
Something tells me this won't stop the barrage of complaints about Genie+. The problem with the system is that it's simply not worth the $15 upcharge in most cases. Even if you're a savvy "power user", it's difficult to get more than 4-5 attractions a day (many of which are bottom tier rides anyway), which in the end saves you about 60-90 minutes of line waiting over an average guest. Someone visiting with a strategic touring plan can probably come close to matching what a typical Genie+ user can experience in a single day.
Even though Disney is limiting Genie+ to same day sales, I doubt they will prohibit someone from buying it when they walk into a park at noon when only d-ticket ride reservations are left in the system. This is the new Disney now, they're not about to cut of their nose to spite their face anymore. It all about these new sources of revenue that Chapek has created, guest satisfaction be damned.
If Disney truly cared about all those guest complaints, they would scrap Genie+ for a true paid FOTL system (like most theme parks) or modify Genie+ to work like MaxPass used to operate at Disneyland.
The bottom line is that Genie+ makes you a slave to the system. While guests were also a slave to the FP/FP+/MaxPass systems, those could actually be leveraged for significant benefit. Genie+ is just a cash grab disguised as a mediocre line skipping service.
You know a true FOTL system is coming at some point, and I expect the price of it at Disney will dwarf (no pun intended) the priced charged at other parks.
@TwoBits - I'm not so sure they can make it too expensive. Universal charges over $100/day for Unlimited Express right now (varies depending upon the day purchased), which is about equal to the cost of a single day admission (essentially doubling the cost if you want to visit with no lines).
Disney is approaching $150/day for admission, so could they really charge someone $300 to visit with no lines? I suppose, and if you think about it, a guest is paying an extra $45+ per day if they're buying Genie+ and 2 ILLs each day that comes with all the hassle of scheduling return times and the limitations of Genie+. The ability to skip all the big lines as many times as you want would be totally worth a $150 upcharge, but then you'd have to consider that you could get a VIP tour for just a bit more (assuming you have a larger party). That's where Disney would run into issues, because the demand is there to price a true FOTL system into the stratosphere, but it would undercut their existing (and rather exclusive) VIP services.
Twobits: "... and I expect the price of it at Disney will dwarf (no pun intended) the priced charged at other parks."
Me: OH PLEASE! That pun was TOTALLY intended!
This sounds more like Disney has become tired of dealing with complaints by those who bought Genie+ for the entirety of their trip only to find out purchasers were limited to using the Lightning Lane to 2 or 3 times per day (if they still got up at 7 a.m.) and not necessarily for the rides they wanted.