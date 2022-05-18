Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Disney World Changes the Rules on Genie Plus Upgrades

If you were thinking about buying the Disney Genie+ line-skipping upgrade at the Walt Disney World Resort, you now can put off that decision until your visit. In fact, you will have to.

Disney announced today that it will stop selling Genie+ as a pre-visit ticket add-on, effective June 8. Starting that day, Walt Disney World guests will be able to buy Genie+ only for same-day use.

Guests who already have pre-purchased Genie+ for their upcoming Disney vacations after June 8 will continue to get the upgrade as purchased. This change affects only future sales of the upgrade and only at Walt Disney World. Genie+ will continue to be available as a pre-visit upgrade on tickets at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney Genie+ at the Walt Disney World Resort is a $15 per person per day upgrade that allows you entry to the Lightning Lane at select attractions. The Lightning Lane is just the old Fastpass queue, and you select a return time for the attraction you wish to visit through the Disney Genie section on the official My Disney Experience app. Disney has said that "on average, guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service will... enter 2-3 attractions or experiences each day using the Lightning Lane entrance when the first selection is made early in the day."

That "made early in the day" caveat is key. If you bought Genie+ in advance only to roll into the parks at mid-day or later, you likely found limited availability for Genie+ return times, making you question why you spent that $15 per person per day. By restricting sales of Genie+ to the same day, Disney should help ensure that everyone who buys the upgrade becomes an immediate, active user of Genie+. That should result in an increase in guest satisfaction among those who buy the upgrade.

In addition, waiting until the day of your visit to buy should allow guests a better idea whether they will get good value out of buying Genie+. If crowds and wait times are relatively low, you can skip the upcharge and still hit everything you wanted in the park. (See our any of our Walt Disney World park guides for advice on when crowd levels are highest and lowest throughout the year.)

Walt Disney World also said that same-day sales of Genie+ will be "subject to availability," implying that Disney might start limiting the number of upgrades it sells each day. In the past, Disney World has used notifications on its app to warn guests about limited availability of return times before buying the upgrade, but it did not cut off sales.

The upcoming changes with Disney Genie+ do not affect the sale of Individual Lightning Lane, the one-time upcharge to access the Lightning Lane on a smaller number of Disney attractions. Those always have been available only on the date of use.

For more on these upcharge services, please see our "How to" guides:

