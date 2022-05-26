Park of the Week: Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Honors Blockbusters in New Tribute Store

The Universal Orlando Resort's latest Tribute Store is now open and honors three of Universal's classic movies - and their rides.

The Tribute Store is located in the New York section at Universal Studios Florida. Universal rethemes the store several times a year to promote seasonal activities at the park. And for this summer, it's summer movie blockbusters, led by E.T.



Photos courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

The E.T. room is fashioned as Elliott's bedroom and offers a wide range of E.T. merchandise, from plush to the iconic red hoodie. (E.T. is the only one of the three films here whose ride remains open at Universal Studios Florida.)

The Jaws room is inspired by Quint's boat shack and includes a variety of nautical props as well as merchandise that honors both the movie and the long-time Universal theme park attraction, which was removed to make way for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley.

Another Universal blockbuster that once had a home at Universal Studios Florida gets the next room - Back to the Future. This room is made up like Doc's garage and offers 1980s-inspired shirts and other items from the film.

A final room is made up to look like a theater concession stand and honors other Universal blockbusters.

This is where you can buy sweets and snacks decorated in honor of the Tribute Store's films.



Here's a video look inside the shop, courtesy Universal Orlando.

