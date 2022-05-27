Park of the Week: Islands of Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind Opens Officially

Epcot's first-ever roller coaster opens officially to all Walt Disney World guests this morning.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind delivers a plussed Space Mountain-style experience for fans of the Marvel franchise - or anyone else who appreciates a first-class theme park adventure. The indoor roller coaster takes over the former Universe of Energy/Ellen's Energy Adventure space in what is now the World Discovery neighborhood in Epcot.

Guests who wish to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will need to either buy a $17 Individual Lightning Lane pass to the ride or enter Disney's virtual queue for standby access. Both alternatives will open at 7am in the official Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app. And both are expected to book quickly, so make sure that you have everyone in your party registered together in the app, then refresh it right before the top of the hour so that you can submit your request at exactly 7:00:00 am Eastern time.

There will be a second-chance entry to the virtual queue at 1pm, and guests of Disney's Deluxe hotels also may request to enter the queue at 7pm on evenings when Epcot will be open for extended evening hours. For the 7am and 1pm virtual queue entry opportunities, you must have a park reservation for Epcot, and you must be in the park physically for the 1pm entry opportunity.

Note that guests using the pay-to-play Individual Lightning Lane will miss the Xandar Gallery walk-through exhibit in the ride's standby queue. Sure, you will have a shorter wait to the pre-show and then the ride itself, but the gallery does set a mood for the rest of the adventure, including some fun lines from the Guardians.

If you want to sneak peek of what awaits you in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion here is our review from the attraction's media preview earlier this month: Ride Review: Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.

And here is our walk-through video of the queue and pre-show, followed by Disney-approved on-ride video highlights.

That wasn't the music that you will hear on the coaster, however. Riders will get one of six Guardians-approved "Awesome Mix" songs on their ride:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by the Trammps

“Conga” by Miami Sound Machine

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

I got "Disco Inferno" - which is possibly my favorite song ever - for my ride in the video above, so that's part of the reason why I am so absolutely loving life there.

And the ride itself is the rest of the reason. After I posted my review, I asked the question, How Does the New Guardians Coaster Rank Among Disney Rides?, if you would like to see what I - and other Theme Park Insider readers - had to say about that.

If you get on Guardians today or in the week ahead, we would love to read your reaction to the ride, in the comments.

Replies (0)