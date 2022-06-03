Park of the Week: Epcot

New 'Finding Nemo' Show Debuts This Month at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort announced this morning that its new production of Animal Kingdom's Finding Nemo musical will debut on June 13.

"Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!" is a reimagined production of the musical that played for years at Disney's Animal Kingdom before closing during the pandemic. The show will again feature live performers and puppets but this time will add a LED video wall to the mix, joining the show's 32-foot-long sunken submarine and 15-foot-tall fish tank volcano.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

The new script sets the 25-minute production now at the Marine Life Institute from "Finding Dory," where we will see the characters retelling the original "Finding Nemo" story, performing songs from the original Animal Kingdom production. Disney also is using a production design inspired by paper-cutouts for this production, which should help give it a different look and feel from the old show.

At a Walt Disney World press event in May, I spoke with Chris Iannuzzi and Matt Fiuza of Disney Live Entertainment about what guests can expect from "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!"

