Seventh Roller Coaster Now Confirmed for SeaWorld Orlando

Get ready to stand up for the next big roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando.

The park today confirmed that it has started work on its seventh roller coaster, an unnamed thrill ride to debut in 2023. SeaWorld Orlando is promoting the new coaster with the hashtag, #HighSurfAdvisory.

"Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the pacific right here in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure," the park said in its press release.



Concept image courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

That's pretty clearly Bolliger & Mabillard track in both the concept image released by the park, as well as its new hype video.

And those riders are standing up, too. It's been an age since we have seen a new stand-up coaster from B&M. But the Swiss company filed a patent in 2020 for a new passenger restraint system for roller coasters that seemed to clear the way for B&M to revive its stand-up models, with this new so-called Surf coaster from SeaWorld appearing to be the initial U.S. installation.

The unnamed coaster will be the seventh overall and fourth B&M at SeaWorld Orlando, which is promoting itself as the "Coaster Capital of Orlando." While SeaWorld does have more coasters than any other single park in the Orlando metro area, Universal Orlando has a total of nine roller coasters operating now across its two, adjacent theme parks. Down the road, Walt Disney World has eight coasters now open across its four parks, with a ninth under construction.

But the undisputed coaster king in Central Florida remains SeaWorld Orlando's sibling, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which has 10 roller coasters for fans who make the trip down Interstate 4 from Orlando.

So SeaWorld Orlando is going to need a few more coasters if it wants to claim the state title. Not that any fans would complain if the park wanted to go for that.

