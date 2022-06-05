Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Theme Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Happy 32nd birthday this week to Universal Studios Florida, which opened officially on June 7, 1990. To celebrate, we are honoring Universal Studios Florida as our Theme Park of the Week.

Universal's first purpose-built theme park got off to a, uh, tough start. As I wrote in A short history of Universal Studios Florida, "If there's anything positive to be said about Universal Studios Florida's grand opening on June 7, 1990, it's that the World Wide Web wasn't around yet to allow theme park fans from around the Internet to roast the park in real time.... Even Disneyland's rough opening — with ladies shoes sinking in fresh asphalt, inoperative water fountains and hours-long lines — looked like a day with a private VIP tour guide compared with Universal Studios Florida's debut, when almost none of the park's rides actually worked."



An aerial view from 1990. The guitar-shaped platform under the old Hard Rock Cafe is now the site of the Curious George water playground. The ET ride's show building is to its right, and the Bates Motel that once stood on the site of the old Barney theater is below that. The surface parking lots are now the sites of CityWalk and Islands of Adventure. Photo courtesy TH Creative.

But Universal got to work, bought itself some goodwill by handing out thousands of free tickets, then spent a bunch of money to fix its rides and expand the park. Universal then doubled down on Orlando, announcing plans for the Islands of Adventure theme park and the expansion into what is now the Universal Orlando Resort.

Today, Universal Studios Florida is the 11th-most-visited theme park in the world and home to three of our readers' Top 25 Attractions and three of our Top Theme Park Shows in the world. In 2014, Universal welcomed The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley, which remains the only installation of that land in the world.

Other favorite attractions include Men in Black: Alien Attack and Revenge of the Mummy, which has been undergoing a major renovation. Top shows here include The Bourne Stuntacular - our readers' top-rated theme park show in the United States last year, as well as the long-time favorite Horror Makeup Show and the nighttime Universal's Cinematic Celebration lagoon show.

