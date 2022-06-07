Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Minnie Vans Set to Return to Walt Disney World

We now have a date for the return of the Minnie Van private car service at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Minnie Vans are the polka-dotted red Chevrolet Traverse SUVs that guests can book through the Lyft app for rides at the resort. Each Minnie Van comes equipped with two child seats, making them a popular alternative to traditional ride apps, which too rarely have child seats available.

But Minnie Vans offer the same convenience of running on your schedule, rather than the set schedules of resort transportation, making them a popular choice to get to early morning breakfast reservations or for relatively quick park hops. Disney’s Minnie Van Service typically runs from 6:30am to 12:30am daily.

The Minnie Vans will start running again at Walt Disney World on June 29. Prices for Minnie Van rides vary by distance, starting with a $15 pickup fee, so they usually run higher than regular Lyft rides. But you do get the bigger vehicle and the car seats. Not to mention the Instagram-worthy livery.

Have you ever used a Minnie Van on a Walt Disney World visit? If so, would you recommend them to other Disney visitors?

