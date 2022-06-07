Listen to Robert on Visit California's Podcast

Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Discover what’s new and worth visiting around the Golden State this summer on the latest episode of the California Now Podcast, which features yours truly as a special guest.

The California Now Podcast is produced by Visit California and features noteworthy tourist attractions and destinations around the state. Of course, I focused on theme parks in my segment, especially the new stuff this summer.

You can listen to the podcast episode here:

For more about new and returning attractions around Southern California's theme parks this summer, check out our previous coverage from here on Theme Park Insider:

