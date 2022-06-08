Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

‘Halloween’ to Return Again to Universal’s Horror Nights

If Halloween fans have learned anything over the years, it’s that you just can’t stop Michael Myers. And so it is that “Halloween” will return once again this year as a house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal today announced Michael Myers’ return to the after-hours, hard-ticket event at both Universal Studios Florida in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

“On both coasts, this year's harrowing experiences will transport guests to the infamous town of Haddonfield, Ill. on Halloween night, when Michael Myers first donned his notorious mask to embark on his brutal rampage,” Universal Parks said in its press release. “As guests make their way through his dilapidated home and iconic scenes from the movie, they'll narrowly dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move.”

And here is the hype video:

“Halloween,” in its various forms, has become a HHN mainstay over the years, so we will have to see what Universal’s creative teams can do to make this franchise feel fresh this year. But the promotional synergy definitely will be there this fall, as Universal Pictures plans to release the final film in the latest trilogy, “Halloween Ends,” on October 14.

Halloween Horror Nights starts Friday, September 2 at Universal Orlando and Thursday, September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31.

