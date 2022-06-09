Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Free Beer Returns This Summer at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens

Free beer is back for the summer at several SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay previously announced its own free beer giveaway, and today SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and SeaWorld San Antonio announced their own free beer deals.

In Orlando, all guests ages 21 and older will be invited to get one free 7-ounce beer from Waterway Grill Bar per park visit. The offer is good through August 4, from 10:30am until one hour before the park closes. The taps will rotate throughout the summer and include selections from Anheuser-Busch InBev, Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., JDUBS Brewery, and Sweet Water Cove.

In Williamsburg, the free beer will be limited to age-eligible Busch Gardens members and pass holders, but age-eligible guests on daily tickets will be allowed to buy two 7-ounce beers per day for just 50 cents each. The offer runs during the park’s Summer Celebration, from June 17 through August 14. The beer will be Bud Light, served in the park’s Ireland village.

In San Antonio, free beer for age-eligible members and pass holders will be available through August 7 at Lone Star Lakeside Bar. Selections will include Yuengling, Blue Moon, Shiner Sea Salt & Lime, and East Cider Blood Orange.

