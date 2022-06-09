Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Headline Sessions Announced for D23 Expo 2022

Disney Parks will take center stage on the final morning of this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Disney announced today.

D23 Expo 2022 will run September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, across the street from the Disneyland Resort in Southern California. The event will kick off the 100th anniversary celebration for The Walt Disney Company with a Disney100 presentation on Friday morning.

That session, in the Expo’s 6,900-seat Hall D23, will include the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony. Disney CEO Bob Chapek will host as the latest class of Disney Legends is enshrined. That class will be announced before the Expo.

Other Hall D23 presentations will include announcements of upcoming Disney live-action and animated features and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar, and Disney Animation Studios on Friday afternoon. Marvel and Lucasfilm will present on Saturday morning, while Disney Branded Television goes Saturday afternoon.

Then on Sunday, it’s Disney Parks’ turn, as Josh D’Amaro takes the stage for a look at what’s new and what’s next.

“With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers,” D23, the official Disney fan club, said in its press release.

No official word yet on what will be announced, but we still are awaiting opening date announcements for Walt Disney World’s TRON coaster, Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia land, and new Frozen lands in Hong Kong and Paris, among other projects.

The final Hall D23 event at the Expo will be Disney Princess - The Concert, featuring several actresses who have played Disney princesses, well, in concert.

While multi-day passes are sold out for the D23 Expo, a limited number of single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday are available, for $99 for adults and $79 for children ages 3–12, at D23Expo.com.

Replies (3)