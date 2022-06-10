Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Disney Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Its New Ship

The Disney Cruise Line has taken official delivery of its newest ship, the Disney Wish.

Disney Wish has been under construction at the Meyer Weft shipyard in Germany for the past two-plus years, having recently undergone sea trials in the north Atlantic. Now that those have been completed, Meyer Weft has transferred ownership of the Disney Wish to Disney.



Captain Minnie with DCL and Meyer Weft officials. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

After company officials signed the paperwork, the DCL's Captain Marco Nogara took command of the ship for its voyage from Bremerhaven to her new home in Port Canaveral. Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas, including Disney's Castaway Cay, starting with its Maiden Voyage on July 14.

Disney Wish will feature an interactive Marvel-themed dinner, a new stage production of The Little Mermaid, an interactive app-based adventure, and the AquaMouse water coaster, among other attractions, when it welcomes guests next month.

The Theme Park Insider team will be on board for Disney Wish's Christening Cruise, starting June 29, to cover some of the new attractions and technology on the ship. Stay tuned for complete coverage.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)