Victoria & Albert's Is Coming Back to Walt Disney World

The most critically acclaimed restaurant at the Walt Disney World Resort soon will make its return.

Disney announced today that Victoria & Albert's at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will welcome diners again starting July 28. Reservations for the highly sought-after restaurant will open in June 20. On that date, call +1-407-939-3862 between 10am and 4pm Eastern to book, or try through Disney's website.



One of many creations that might appear on the Chef's Tasting Menu at Victoria & Albert's. Photo courtesy Disney

Victoria & Albert's offers three dining experiences: The Dining Room, Queen Victoria Room - with an expanded tasting menu for four couples per night, and the ultimate Disney dining experience, The Chef's Table - a three-hour meal for up to six guests. For an in-depth look at what that is like, please read Russell Meyer's 2014 review of his meal at Victoria and Albert's The Chef's Table.

Disney boasts that Victoria & Albert's is the only restaurant in Florida win both the AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards, however the restaurant's long pandemic closure likely kept it out of the initial Michelin star guide for Florida restaurants, which were released today. (Capa at the Four Seasons at Walt Disney World was one of four Orlando-area restaurants to receive a Michelin star.)

Nevertheless, many Disney foodies likely are awaiting the opportunity to see how the Chef's Tasting Menu at V&A's now matches up with the nation's top restaurants when the restaurant finally reopens next month.

