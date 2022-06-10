Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Delivers the Sushi Roll Fans Demanded

Happy birthday to the Queen of All Thrill Rides, Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

To celebrate the birthday of Theme Park Insider readers' pick as the world's best roller coaster, Universal today delivered fans the one Jurassic-related food item that many of us have been asking for ever since VelociCoaster opened last year - and I am not talking about churros.

Behold, an actual sushi version of the Mosasaurus Roll.



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Universal famously once dismissed the VelociCoaster construction site as a forthcoming "churro stand," leading to park officials handing out churros to guests when Jurassic World VelociCoaster opened on June 10, 2021. But one of the coaster's signature elements inspired thoughts of another culinary creation.

At the entrance the VelociCoaster queue, the ride track passes just yards away, in a barrel roll over the Islands of Adventure lagoon. During construction, fans dubbed the element the "Mosasaurus roll," since that would be the obvious place where VelociCoaster riders would be able to peer down into the lagoon and see the Mosasaurus from the Jurassic World franchise, had Universal placed one there.

Or did they? Hey, that water is pretty murky. Who knows what swims beneath?

Anyway, the term "Mosasaurus roll" inevitably got some hungry Universal fans thinking about sushi, and during the VelociCoaster media event last year, several of us asked resort culinary team members when we could expect to see a Mosasaurus Roll on a Universal Orlando menu.

Well, that answer is today. Unfortunately, the answer also is "only today."

CityWalk's Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar put the Mosasaurus Roll on its menu today as a one-day special for Jurassic World VelociCoaster's birthday. (And, let's face it, also to celebrate today's release of Universal's new Jurassic World: Dominion movie. Ah, that serendipitous corporate synergy!) I'm not in Orlando today, so I was not able to try it, but from Universal's photo, it appears that the Mosasaurus Roll is a tempura shrimp roll, with crab, rolled in colored blue rice, and topped with eel, avocado, and Tobiko.

But why couldn't Universal take a photo of the Mosasaurus Roll in front of the Mosasaurus roll?

Anyway, happy birthday to VelociCoaster, and if you happened to try the sushi today, we would love to hear about it.

