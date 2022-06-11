Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Which Hollywood Attraction Does Universal Orlando Need?

With construction accelerating on the new Epic Universe theme park, Universal Orlando fans have much to look forward to in the years ahead. But let's look beyond Epic Universe's expected 2025 debut to consider what else might lie in Universal Orlando's future.

To do that, let's start by looking west, to Universal Studios Hollywood. Like Disney and other theme park companies, Universal has established a tradition of installing clones of popular attractions at its other theme parks. Unfortunately, the last time that Universal Orlando imported an attraction from its sister park in California, well, things did not turn out as Universal had planned.

While Fast & Furious: Supercharged wowed visitors as the finale of USH's Studio Tour, the attraction has bombed as a stand-alone experience in Universal Studios Florida. So much so that Universal executives have expressed regret over creating the attraction.

A previous Studio Tour import, King Kong 360:3D, also did not fare as well with Orlando fans as it did in Hollywood, despite Universal plussing the experience for its stand-alone Orlando installation. So let's just forget about bringing Studio Tour encounters to Orlando anymore, shall we?

That still leaves several options for Universal Studios Hollywood attractions that could make the trip east, however. For our Vote of the Week, we would like to hear which one of these California attractions you most would like to see come to Florida.

For our first candidate, let's start with The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! animatronic dark ride that debuted last year.

Universal Studios Florida recently closed its Shrek 4D movie to make way for what is expected to be a Minions-themed walk-through attraction. But when Universal Studios Hollywood closed its Shrek 4D show, it repurposed that location into the Dreamworks Theatre, which now shows Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest.

Also on the Upper Lot, Universal Studios Hollywood has extended the Minions theme around its installation of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem with Super Silly Fun Land, a collection of kiddie rides a water playground.

That one's probably redundant to the attractions in USF's Woody Woodpecker's KidZone, but I am offering Super Silly Fun Land up as an option for those Orlando fans who would like to see a retheme for Florida's kiddie land.

Speaking of rethemes, let's not overlook a biggie - Jurassic World - The Ride.

Many Universal Orlando fans have been expecting Universal to convert the Jurassic Park River Adventure to Hollywood's new version of the ride, to match the Jurassic World theme of the VelociCoaster next door.

But there's one more Universal Studios Hollywood attraction that Orlando does not have. In fact, Orlando is Universal's only theme park resort not to include this iconic, live-action, stunt spectacle - Waterworld.

So there you have the candidates. Let's put this to a vote.

