Disneyland Announces This Year's Halloween Plans

Tickets for the Disneyland Resort's Oogie Boogie Bash will go on sale the end of this month, Disney announced today.

The after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween party returns to Disney California Adventure on September 6, running 23 nights through October 31 this fall. Tickets will start at $129 per person and will include admission to DCA starting at 3pm, with no additional park reservation required.

Tickets will go on sale on Disney's website to Disneyland's Magic Key holders on June 28, with tickets opening to the rest of the public on June 30. This year, Disney's D23 Official Fan Club will have an exclusive night at Oogie Boogie Bash for its members on Saturday, September 10, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Those tickets will go on sale with the 23 other Oogie Boogie Bash nights, but D23 members must be logged into the associated Disney account to purchase tickets for that night.

Tickets will go on sale no earlier than 9am Pacific Time on the 28th and 30th.

Oogie Boogie Bash runs from 6pm through 11pm each night and once again will include all-ages Treat Trails, the Frightfully Fun Parade, Mickey’s Trick & Treat show, and Villains Grove haunt, as well as other character experiences and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from the evening.



Photo courtesy Disney

Disney also announced that Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will kick off before Labor Day this year, on September 2. Halloween Time will continue through October 31, with the Plaza de la Familia in Disney California Adventure celebrating Día de los Muertos through November 2.

At Disneyland, Haunted Mansion Holiday will be back, as will nightly performances of the Halloween Screams projection show, which will include fireworks on weekends, weather permitting. At Disney California Adventure, Halloween overlays will return to three attractions, with Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree, and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween.

Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia are included with regular park admission.

