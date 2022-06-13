Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland

Universal Studios Beijing Drops Reopening Plans

The Universal Beijing Resort will not reopen this week, as previously planned.

Universal's new theme park in China had announced that it would reopen to guests on June 15, following a six-week closure due to the ongoing pandemic. The resort's hotels and CityWalk shopping and dining district were to have reopened tomorrow, and the park was to operate at 75% capacity.

However, now Universal Studios Beijing has dropped those plans and will remain closed indefinitely.

"We received a notification from the relevant government departments and immediately fully cooperated with the relevant government departments to carry out epidemiological investigations, risk investigations and other epidemic prevention and control work," Universal said in a translated statement posted on its website.

"We will pay close attention to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, maintain close communication with relevant departments, and adjust and update operational arrangements in a timely manner in accordance with the requirements of prevention and control policies as the epidemic situation changes."

So for now, both Universal's and Disney's parks in China remain closed indefinitely, as Shanghai Disneyland also has yet to announce a reopening date.

