New Theme Park Opens This Weekend in the Midwest

June 17, 2022, 1:45 PM ·
Iowa's Lost Island theme park opens officially this weekend, highlighted by two relocated coasters and a new Sally Dark Rides interactive adventure.
Located near Waterloo, north of Cedar Rapids, the theme park is an extension of the Lost Island water park, which opened in 2001. We told you about this park last fall during the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, when owners the Bertch Family introduced the park to the press.
Lost Island is themed to five "realms," with four representing ancient elements, plus the spirits that maintain them in balance, according to the park's backstory. Rides listed with an asterisk (*) will not be open tomorrow, according to the park
Concept art courtesy Sally Dark Rides
Mura (Fire)
Volkanu: Quest For The Golden Idol (Height requirement: 42" w/ adult. 48" alone) Sally interactive dark ride. "The ride is inspired by the great god of fire, Volkanu - the legendary bestial being of molten rock, living deep inside Lost Island," Sally Vice President Lauren Weaver said at the IAAPA presentation. "The experience will take riders on a thrill-packed adventure to locate a sacred statue responsible for keeping Volkanu dormant, and to return it to the altar to restore peace to the island."