New Theme Park Opens This Weekend in the Midwest

Iowa's Lost Island theme park opens officially this weekend, highlighted by two relocated coasters and a new Sally Dark Rides interactive adventure.

Located near Waterloo, north of Cedar Rapids, the theme park is an extension of the Lost Island water park, which opened in 2001. We told you about this park last fall during the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, when owners the Bertch Family introduced the park to the press.

Lost Island is themed to five "realms," with four representing ancient elements, plus the spirits that maintain them in balance, according to the park's backstory. Rides listed with an asterisk (*) will not be open tomorrow, according to the park



Concept art courtesy Sally Dark Rides

Mura (Fire)

Volkanu: Quest For The Golden Idol (Height requirement: 42" w/ adult. 48" alone) Sally interactive dark ride. "The ride is inspired by the great god of fire, Volkanu - the legendary bestial being of molten rock, living deep inside Lost Island," Sally Vice President Lauren Weaver said at the IAAPA presentation. "The experience will take riders on a thrill-packed adventure to locate a sacred statue responsible for keeping Volkanu dormant, and to return it to the altar to restore peace to the island."

Mura Fury (52") Zamperla Discovery Revolution

* Rokava (52") Top Spin

Shaman's Curse (48") Spinning Disk

Awa (Water)

Zulawa Wave (48" w/ adult. 56" alone) Matterhorn ride

Sea Swell (48" w/ adult. 54" alone) Pirate ship

* Alzanu's Eye (42" w/ adult. 52" alone) Ferris Wheel

Awaati Water Battle (42") Splash Battle ride

Eeki Eeki Escape (36" w/ adult. 48" alone) Dumbo-style spinner

* Nika's Gift (36" w/ adult. 42" alone) Carousel

Wakani Whirl (36") Teacups

Udara (Air)

Nopuko Air Coaster (52") Vekoma Suspended Looping Coaster. Relocated from Ratanga Junction, where it was known as Cobra

Amara Aviators (52") Gerstlauer Sky Fly

* Skyborne (48") Drop ride

Dream Spinner (42") Wave Swinger

Yuta (Earth)

* Matugani (56") Intamin launch coaster w/ Top Hat, Loop, and Inline Twist. Relocated from Liseberg, where it was known as Kanonen

Kukui Station (36" w/ adult. 48" alone) Bumper cars

The Yuta Falls flume ride is listed as "Coming Soon" after a fire earlier this year destroyed its queue building. It is not expected to open this year.

Visitors also will find seven kiddie rides in the Tamariki (Spirit) realm, including Lokolo, a Wacky Worm coaster.

Lost Island theme park opens tomorrow, June 18, and will be open from 10am to 6pm daily. More information, including tickets, is available on the park's website.

