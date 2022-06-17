Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland
New Theme Park Opens This Weekend in the Midwest

June 17, 2022, 1:45 PM · Iowa's Lost Island theme park opens officially this weekend, highlighted by two relocated coasters and a new Sally Dark Rides interactive adventure.

Located near Waterloo, north of Cedar Rapids, the theme park is an extension of the Lost Island water park, which opened in 2001. We told you about this park last fall during the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, when owners the Bertch Family introduced the park to the press.

Lost Island is themed to five "realms," with four representing ancient elements, plus the spirits that maintain them in balance, according to the park's backstory. Rides listed with an asterisk (*) will not be open tomorrow, according to the park

Volkanu: Quest For The Golden Idol
Concept art courtesy Sally Dark Rides

Mura (Fire)

Awa (Water)

Udara (Air)

Yuta (Earth)

Visitors also will find seven kiddie rides in the Tamariki (Spirit) realm, including Lokolo, a Wacky Worm coaster.

Lost Island theme park opens tomorrow, June 18, and will be open from 10am to 6pm daily. More information, including tickets, is available on the park's website.

