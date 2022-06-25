Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego

Are You a Disney Adult... or Some Other Type of Theme Park Fan?

Countless reasons bring people to theme parks. Some of us come for the thrill rides, such as roller coasters. Others enjoy the entertainment, including live shows and nighttime spectaculars. For some fans, it's all about the theme in theme parks - the immersive spaces that recreate famous locations from around the world, or the worlds of fantasy and science fiction.

Maybe it's the chance to spend time with a specific entertainment franchise - or collection of franchises - that entices you to visit. Or perhaps you are just a fan of travel, and make your way to theme parks from time to time because they have become such popular tourist destinations.

For our Vote of the Week this weekend, I would like to hear what kind of fan you most consider yourself to be. Of course, many Theme Park Insider readers - including me! - love parks for a wide variety of reasons. I enjoy the thrill rides, the dark rides, the shows, the immersive spaces, and more. But for this vote, I want to push you to pick the top reason why you come to - or just follow - the parks.

I thought of this vote following the social media dust-up over the latest Big Media article about Disney fans, Rolling Stone's How ‘Disney Adults’ Became the Most Hated Group on the Internet. There's much in that piece that set my eyes rolling, so I want to move past any discussion about that article itself and instead focus on the question that it has inspired.



Some Disney fans love coasters, and vice versa. Photo courtesy Disney

Obviously, love of Disney as a brand brings millions of fans to its theme parks every year. So I have included "Disney fan" as one of the options in this week's poll. Yet I don't see any other theme park chain cultivating the same sort of brand loyalty - and brand self-identity - that Disney has. I am certain that there are devoted fans of Universal, Legoland, Six Flags, and perhaps ever SeaWorld out there. But none of those fan bases have coalesced and self-realized to the extent that Disney's has.

What might the other options be, then? I think that the community of self-identified roller coaster fans might be comparable to the number of Disney fans out there. Otherwise, I think that people might first identify simply as theme park fans, or even just general travel fans, when asked. From my past research asking Theme Park Insider readers, those have been the top four categories that compose the theme park fanbase, so I will present them as our options today.

Let's see how the numbers work out.

If you would like to share a specific moment or example that most sold you on theme parks, please do so in the comments. And, as always, thank you for reading and being a part of the Theme Park Insider community.

* * *

