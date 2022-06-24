Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego
California Welcomes Visitors With Top-Rated Attractions

June 24, 2022, 4:45 PM · The longer I live on this planet, the more proud I am to be California native - and more importantly, a California resident as well. After all, you can't control where you where you were born, but at this point in the United States, women and men still have the right to choose where to live.

California offers some of the world's best attractions in addition to its robust economy that offers a wide range of services to people from all around the nation and the world. So I hope that many readers around the U.S. will remember that California is here for you, whenever you might have the need, or desire, to visit.

Of course, our focus here on Theme Park Insider is theme parks, so let's take a look on this day at our readers' top 20 theme park attractions in the Golden State. Links are to our reviews of the attractions, from when they debuted or returned.

  1. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland

  2. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Universal Studios Hollywood
  3. Fantasmic!, Disneyland

  4. Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland
  5. Pirates of the Caribbean, Disneyland
  6. Waterworld, Universal Studios Hollywood

  7. Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure

  8. World of Color, Disney California Adventure

  9. Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain

  10. Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Disney California Adventure

  11. Jurassic World: The Ride, Universal Studios Hollywood

  12. X2, Six Flags Magic Mountain

  13. Tatsu, Six Flags Magic Mountain

  14. Full Throttle, Six Flags Magic Mountain

  15. West Coast Racers, Six Flags Magic Mountain

  16. The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!, Universal Studios Hollywood

  17. Tale of the Lion King, Disneyland
  18. GhostRider, Knott's Berry Farm

  19. Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, Universal Studios Hollywood

  20. Animation Academy, Disney California Adventure
No matter how bleak things may feel in the moment, please always remember that there are people out there creating wonderful, welcoming spaces for you - especially in those moments when you need them most. And while theme parks are often among the most notable of those spaces, many, many more exist and are waiting for you!

