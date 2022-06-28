Park of the Week: Efteling

Disneyland to Resume More On-Site Hotel Benefits

Early theme park entry is coming back for guests of the Disneyland Resort's hotels, starting in August.

Disneyland announced today that 30-minute early entry will start August 8 for guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel or Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Early entry benefits had been suspended for Disney hotel guests on the west coast ever since the Disneyland theme parks reopened in April 2021, following their pandemic lockdown.

Package delivery service for resort hotel guests will resume on August 8, as well.

In addition, Disneyland announced that it soon will begin offering its hotel guests "preferred access to a limited number of reservations at select hotel table service restaurants."

With multiple hotels along Harbor Boulevard standing within walking distance of the front gates to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, these perks will help further distinguish Disneyland's three official hotels from the many competitors in the neighborhood, most of which offer their rooms for far less each night than Disneyland.

