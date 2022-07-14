Park of the Week: Universal Studios Hollywood

Orlando Attraction Invites Riders to Take Their Shot

Orlando's tallest attraction is now going interactive.

The Wheel at ICON Park is offering an optional shooting game for riders on the 400-foot observation wheel on International Drive. Bullseye Blast is a $5.95 upcharge and allows riders to take aim at 50 ICON Park-logo targets on the rooftops of surrounding ICON Park buildings during their 18-minute ride on The Wheel.



Photo courtesy ICON Park

Each blaster comes equipped with an infrared beam scope to help with your aim, and the targets will flash when hit. You can see your score displayed on the side of the blaster.

ICON Park said that The Wheel is the only observation wheel in the world to offer a shooting game on board. That might be because the optics of people shooting not in some fantasy environment like on a theme park ride, but sniper-style down into actual public spaces are terrible - and probably the last thing that ICON Park needs after the fatal incident on the adjacent Orlando FreeFall ride in March.

But hey, a shooter game also is exactly the type of added feature that Florida Man would pay for and recommend to all of his friends, so here we go.

* * *

