Universal Adds The Weeknd to Halloween Horror Nights Lineup

Music superstar The Weeknd is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood will feature "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" - a haunted house inspired by the recording artist's fourth consecutive number-one album, "After Hours."

"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye said. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!"

"With the eerie sounds of "After Hours" reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd's music and short films," Universal said of the houses in its press release.

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 2 at Universal Orlando and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare is the fourth house announced so far for this year's events, joining Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, Halloween, and Horrors of Blumhouse. Six more houses remain to be revealed for the Orlando event, with four more - plus the Terror Tram - to come in Hollywood.

