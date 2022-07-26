Universal Adds The Weeknd to Halloween Horror Nights Lineup

Music superstar The Weeknd is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this fall.
Both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood will feature "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" - a haunted house inspired by the recording artist's fourth consecutive number-one album, "After Hours."
"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye said. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!"
"With the eerie sounds of "After Hours" reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd's music and short films," Universal said of the houses in its press release.
Halloween Horror Nights starts September 2 at Universal Orlando and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare is the fourth house announced so far for this year's events, joining Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, Halloween, and Horrors of Blumhouse. Six more houses remain to be revealed for the Orlando event, with four more - plus the Terror Tram - to come in Hollywood.
Halloween Horror Nights tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood are now on sale through our travel partner, starting at $65.50 per night.
Even as a fan, his music and even Super Bowl performance is a hit or miss. This seems like an unfortunate waste of an (IP?) haunted house. My expectations aren't high but hopefully they will deliver
I like his music but I'm not at all familiar with the videos. I consider this an original house with the bonus of decent music so will probably be pretty good.
I’ve really enjoyed the music themed houses in the past, so I’m excited to see what the team does with this.
To Russell’s point, I’ve heard much of the same thing regarding securing temporary IP. I don’t think that has much to do with this maze but it certainly could explain the slow drip of releases we’ve had as the event is only a month away.
Universal has already covered a lot of the "major" IPs in past events, so I applaud them for swinging for the fences and at least trying to be creative.
I'm slightly familiar with his music, and obviously his Superbowl Halftime performance drew a lot of attention (they've got to do a mirror maze room, right?). However, this IP isn't really going to move the needle in my opinion.
I have been reading some reports that HHN has been having difficulty getting temporary licensing for big IPs, and that's why the flow of announcements has stalled after the first 3 mazes were announced (all under Universal control). While Universal does a great job of developing mazes without a connection to recognizable IP, most HHN events have had more than half of the mazes utilizing licensed horror brands.