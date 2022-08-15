Two New Mazes, Chaperone Policy Lead Knott's Scary Farm News

Knott's Berry Farm is getting ready for the 49th anniversary season of Knott's Scary Farm - the very first theme park after-hours Halloween haunt event. Two new mazes will lead the line-up for this year's Scary Farm, which starts September 22 at the California theme park.

The first of the this year's new mazes will be Bloodline 1842, an interactive vampire-hunting maze where visitors will be armed with the latest "Bellatorian weaponry" to hunt the bloodthirsty Valhymphri on city streets of Valdonia.



Next up is The Grimoire, a fantasy-themed maze in which guests will enter the world of a mysterious spell book that can turn nightmares into reality.

And yes, Knott's is continuing Southern California tradition by calling its walk-through Halloween attractions "mazes," unlike Universal Studios Hollywood, which this year had to conform to Universal Orlando's style and start calling its attractions "houses."

Anyway, returning mazes at Knott's Scary Farm this year will be Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind, Wax Works, Origins: The Curse of Calico, Pumpkin Eater, Dark Ride, The Depths, and Dark Entities.

This year's Scare Zones all are returnees: The Gore-ing 20's, Carnevil, The Hollow, Forsaken Lake, and the industry-original classic Ghost Town Streets.

Brian Henson's Puppet Up! Uncensored returns to the Walter Knott Theatre, as does the Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny overlay and the Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show. New this year will be a reimagined Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque on the Calico Mine Stage and a new Conjurers: Dark Magic show in the Bird Cage Theater.

Finally, Knott's will be offering its first "Beyond the Fog: A behind-the-scenes tour of Knott's Scary Farm" this year, with upcharge tickets for that three-hour lights-on tour starting at $79.99 plus tax.

Knott's Scary Farm starts September 22 this year, running for 26 nights through October 31. Tickets start at $59 plus tax, and Knott's has announced that its new chaperone policy will be in effect for all nights of Knott's Scary Farm. That means that all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to Knott's Scary Farm. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger.

