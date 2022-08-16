First Look at Knott's New Roller Coaster Trains

We've gotten our first look at the new coaster trains for Knott's Berry Farm's refurbished MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress.

Knott's revealed the trains in a teaser post on its YouTube channel today. Let's look carefully.

Are those "comfort collars" we see? The rebuilt looping coaster doesn't have any lateral moves or forces, so that should alleviate what seems to be the most common complaint about these restraints. But comfort collars are often associated with slower loading times due to the nature of getting under and out of the restraint. This shuttle coaster is a single-train operation, so capacity is already going to be issue. We will have to wait for its debut next year to see how the new trains factor into whatever the new wait times for this coaster will be.

Knott's closed the former Montezooma's Revenge earlier this year to rebuild the aging 1978 Schwarzkopf shuttle loop coaster. The park revealed the coaster's new name and backstory during parent company Cedar Fair's 2023 attraction news dump last week: New Coasters, Refreshed Lands Coming to Cedar Fair Parks.

The coaster now will include a randomized launch sequence and its queue will get story upgrades about doomed treasure hunters searching for Montezuma's gold. No opening date yet.

