What Should Be America’s Next Hit Theme Park Attraction?

Two popular attractions from top theme parks in Asia will be making their United States debut sometime in the next several months: Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in California and TRON Lightcyle Run at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida.

But are these the imports you most want to see coming to America?

Disney and Universal theme parks in Japan and China offer several unique attractions that have inspired envy among jealous American theme park fans. Since executives at both Disney and Universal's theme park divisions want to deliver hits when they authorize budget-straining new attractions, an import of a popular attraction from another park in the company can be a smart business move.

So let's help them out by telling them which attractions fans would most like to see brought to the United States. As I mentioned, two of these are done deals. But I think it would be interesting to see where those rank among four other popular options that I have selected.

And those options are:

Super Nintendo World from Universal Studios Japan

This video game-themed land will offer a "real life" Mario Kart ride along with multiple interactive opportunities throughout.

TRON Lightcycle Run from Shanghai Disneyland

Ride a Lightcycle from the cult-favorite films on Disney's latest family-friendly roller coaster.

Mystic Manor from Hong Kong Disneyland

This homage to the Haunted Mansion includes some nifty new effects and plenty of references to Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast from Tokyo Disneyland

A trackless dark ride through the Beast's castle, featuring the latest in Disney's Audio Animatronic tech.

Untrainable from Universal Studios Beijing

This "How to Train Your Dragon" production won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show last year.

Jurassic World Adventure from Universal Studios Beijing

Universal's newest Jurassic ride is a mixed-media motion-base ride with the big bad Indominus rex.

* * *

