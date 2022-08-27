What Should Be America’s Next Hit Theme Park Attraction?

Two popular attractions from top theme parks in Asia will be making their United States debut sometime in the next several months: Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in California and TRON Lightcyle Run at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida.
But are these the imports you most want to see coming to America?
Disney and Universal theme parks in Japan and China offer several unique attractions that have inspired envy among jealous American theme park fans. Since executives at both Disney and Universal's theme park divisions want to deliver hits when they authorize budget-straining new attractions, an import of a popular attraction from another park in the company can be a smart business move.
So let's help them out by telling them which attractions fans would most like to see brought to the United States. As I mentioned, two of these are done deals. But I think it would be interesting to see where those rank among four other popular options that I have selected.
And those options are:
Super Nintendo World from Universal Studios Japan
This video game-themed land will offer a "real life" Mario Kart ride along with multiple interactive opportunities throughout.
TRON Lightcycle Run from Shanghai Disneyland
Ride a Lightcycle from the cult-favorite films on Disney's latest family-friendly roller coaster.
Mystic Manor from Hong Kong Disneyland
This homage to the Haunted Mansion includes some nifty new effects and plenty of references to Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers.
Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast from Tokyo Disneyland
A trackless dark ride through the Beast's castle, featuring the latest in Disney's Audio Animatronic tech.
Untrainable from Universal Studios Beijing
This "How to Train Your Dragon" production won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show last year.
Jurassic World Adventure from Universal Studios Beijing
Universal's newest Jurassic ride is a mixed-media motion-base ride with the big bad Indominus rex.
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
My choice would be Mystic Manor. But would it have to replace Haunted Mansion? At Disneyland, where would it fit in the park?
My second choice would be Beauty And The Beast. It could easily be inserted into Fantasyland.
Jurassic World Adventure looks pretty awesome. I wouldn’t mind seeing that one brought over as well.
Had to go with Super Nintendo. Not only is it a whole land whilst everything else is an attraction but also I think its the most novel concept for a Theme Park. Its by far the most ambitious theme park land for interaction, it has the first use of AR in an attraction, and Donkey kong will also be a first for ride systems. BB and JP are probably the best though as standalone attractions.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I'm not sure where Jurassic World Adventure would fit domestically (without replacing one of the existing, great water attractions) so I went with Beauty and the Beast. It would be great for Disneyland's Fantasyland to get a real E-Ticket (of course, speaking of uh, fitting something somewhere — right).