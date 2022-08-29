Shaq Leads California's 2022 Halloween Line-Up

Tickets are going on sale for top haunt and Halloween events throughout California, so it's time to start planning for this year's spooky season.

Shaqtoberfest

Shaquille O’Neal's new Halloween event is coming to the Queen Mary in Long Beach in late September, and the presale for tickets opens Thursday, September 1. Sign up at shaqtoberfest.com to get into the presale, or else you will have to wait until tickets to on sale to the public on September 8. General admission starts at $34.99 for ages 12 and up, and $29.99 for 12 and under.



Image courtesy Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group will produce the event, which will include Halloween trails, games, live entertainment, and food and beverage vendors. Previously: Shaq to Bring Halloween Back to The Queen Mary

LA Haunted Hayride

Thirteenth Floor is perhaps best known in Southern California for its LA Haunted Hayride, which returns to Griffith Park on September 23 this year. Mayor Monte Revolta will return for nightly Town Square performances in Midnight Falls, where Haunted Hayride Hayride visitors can experience mazes including Hayride, Trick or Treat, and Midnight Mortuary, as well as the revamped (S)Laughterhouse.



Image courtesy Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Tickets start at $39.99 and go on sale Thursday at losangeleshauntedhayride.com.

Delusion: Valley of Hollows

Thirteenth Floor's Delusion interactive theater event is returning to the Phillips Estate in Ponoma starting September 15. This year's production is Valley of Hollows and will explore 1970's American cults, with a supernatural twist. Tickets for this year's production start at $89.99 and are on sale at enterdelusion.com.

"Since the disappearance of Esther Phillips over twenty years ago, a cult known as The Hollows was born," the backstory for this year's production said. "Fanatics from around the world have come to her estate, driven by rumors of a gift beyond this life, if only they would die on her grounds. Playing upon this phenomenon, Delusion will swallow its guests into its most disturbing interactive play to date where they will uncover the truth behind The Hollows." Last year: Delusion Sets the Scene for Halloween With 'Reaper's Remorse'

Cemetery Lane

This Trick-or-Treat experience returns to the Heritage Square Museum's Victorian manors in Los Angeles on select dates starting October 19. The one-hour immersive experience includes 13 trick-r-treat stops, character interactions, photo-ops, as well as spooky vendors and food trucks. Admission before 6pm is $27 and from 6pm on is $32, and tickets are available on cemeterylane.com.



Photo courtesy Black Cat Orange/Cemetery Lane

"This year, guests will step back into the ‘50s and ‘60s when pop culture became obsessed with monster movies, as well as fascinated with the ‘horror hosts’ who permeated television airwaves late at night," Creator and Co-producer David Markland said.

Winchester Mystery House

For our friends in the Bay Area, Halloween is back in full force this year at Winchester Mystery House, which will stage Unhinged: Nightshade’s Curse on 13 select nights starting Friday, September 30.



Photo courtesy Winchester Mystery House

"With many of our neighbors’ seasonal events moving more family-friendly, we saw an opportunity to go the other way, and return to a more frightening haunt," General Manager Walter Magnuson said. This year's Unhinged will include additional activities such as Madame Nightshades Spirit Carnival and the Spookeasy Bar. Tickets $64.99 and are available now at winchesterunhinged.com.

Theme Park Haunts

Of course, the biggest Halloween events in California remain at the state's big theme parks. Check out our coverage of this year's upcoming haunts:

Discounted tickets are available on our travel partner's Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm pages.

* * *

