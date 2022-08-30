Remembering the Man Behind Disney's Biggest Stage Hits

The man behind some of Disney's biggest theme park spectaculars and stage productions has passed away. Disney Legend Ron Logan was 84 years old.

Ron was named a Disney Legend in 2007 for his career producing theatrical productions for The Walt Disney Company. He retired from Disney in 2001 as Executive Vice President, Executive Producer, for Walt Disney Entertainment, after serving as Vice President of Creative Show Development for Walt Disney Attractions, as well as Director of Entertainment at Disneyland, and Music Director and then Vice President of Entertainment at Walt Disney World.



Photo courtesy Disney

In those roles, Ron helped develop Fantasmic!, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, and Festival of the Lion King, among many other productions.

Ron and his team also pitched bringing "Beauty and the Beast" to Broadway, leading to the establishment of Walt Disney Theatrical Productions, where Ron served as President.

Ron grew up in Kansas and studied several musical instruments, eventually getting a job as a trumpet player at Disneyland. He performed in Disney-produced ceremonies for the 1960 Winter Olympics in Olympic Valley, California, beginning a long career working with major sporting events. Ron five Super Bowl halftime shows for Disney, as well as the opening ceremonies for the 1987 Pan American Games in Indianapolis.

In addition being honored as a Disney Legend, Ron has a window on Main Street USA at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom - "Ron Logan, Leading the Band into a New Century."

* * *

