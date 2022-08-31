New Legoland in Belgium Aims for 2027 Debut

Legoland is looking to open its fourth theme park in Europe by 2027, under a deal announced this week with authorities in Belgium.

The new Legoland Belgium would be located in Charleroi, just south of Brussels, on a former Caterpillar industrial site.

"This is another exciting 'building block' laid for bringing a potential Legoland Resort to the many Lego Fans across Wallonia, Benelux and Northern France," Legoland Resorts Group COO John Jakobsen said.

Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments in 2019 began a feasibility study for opening a Legoland Resort in the region and this week signed a Head of Terms with local and regional authorities, which sets an estimated investment of €370-400 million for the project. The development will occupy a 173-acre site, of which 49 acres will be set aside as a land reserve for future projects.

"I am pleased in more than one way that Wallonia can welcome this investment. First of all, it allows us to turn the page on the disaster that was the closure of Caterpillar. Suffering is now giving way to hope, and new employment prospects are being offered to the workers of our Region. It also demonstrates that Charleroi, like the Walloon Region, is resilient and looking to the future and to recovery," Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said.

This would be Legoland's 14th theme park worldwide, joining the 10 now open and three under development in China. Legoland's original park stands near its headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and its most recent theme park in Europe opened in Germany in 2002. Legoland also has a park in Windsor, just outside London.

