SeaWorld’s New Park Model Set to Open Next Year

Construction of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is 90% complete and the new theme park is set to open next year, officials with developer Miral announced today.
The facility will include the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center, and that is scheduled to open by the end of this year, Miral said.
As for the park itself, the 183,000 square meter facility will be almost entirely indoors, keeping with the other two theme parks in the Yas Island complex: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will include two roller coasters - an Intamin multi-launch coaster and a Zamperla family coaster - in addition to a 360-degree immersive “One Ocean” exhibit that links six distinct marine environments throughout the park.
“We are proud to mark this significant milestone in the development of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, leveraging its legacy of marine animal rescue and rehabilitation,” Mohammed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Miral, said. “This is an important and transformational addition to Yas Island’s immersive experiences, which is yet another testament to achieving our vision for the island, positioning it as a top global destination.”
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi‘s aquarium will hold 58 million liters of water and be home to more than 150 species of marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates in addition to hundreds of birds including penguins, puffins, murres, flamingos and more. But no orcas, as SeaWorld moves away from its old signature attraction toward a new model for its parks.
“It is a privilege to partner with Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of experiences, Miral, as we bring to life another extraordinary SeaWorld experience for guests with our first marine-life theme park in over 30 years and our first outside the USA,” Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said.
What can make SeaWorld uniquely effective moving forward is a bunch of attractions you don't need to wait in line for. That can be elevated zoological attractions, yes, but it can also be a mixture of what Legoland has been so good at over the past 20 years and ... the stuff SeaWorld seemed to be sinking its teeth into before deciding it could have a go at building bigger, faster, better roller coasters than anyone else in Orlando.
Curious to see if this is an anomaly (probably) or the start of a new trend.
I sounds like this park will put the "sea" back in Sea World, something the US parks have been drifting away from in recent years in their drive to match other theme parks by upping their attraction counts through adding lightly themed thrill rides. When Sea World was at the height of its powers, they were balancing animals and thrill rides, creating a unique mix of attractions and animal habitats. Rides like Manta (on both coasts), SWO's Journey to Atlantis, and Antarctica (despite its shortcomings) are what separated Sea World parks from a run-of-the-mill aquarium or regional iron park. Sea World created a niche that could compete alongside the powerhouses of the industry, yet instead of staying in their lane, Sea World lost what made their parks unique and able to hold their own in an uber-competitive market.
Hopefully success from this park halfway around the world will show the chain that being different, yet still top class, is what will allow them to recapture their position alongside the leaders of the industry.