SeaWorld’s New Park Model Set to Open Next Year

Construction of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is 90% complete and the new theme park is set to open next year, officials with developer Miral announced today.

The facility will include the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center, and that is scheduled to open by the end of this year, Miral said.

As for the park itself, the 183,000 square meter facility will be almost entirely indoors, keeping with the other two theme parks in the Yas Island complex: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will include two roller coasters - an Intamin multi-launch coaster and a Zamperla family coaster - in addition to a 360-degree immersive “One Ocean” exhibit that links six distinct marine environments throughout the park.



Current construction progress on SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Photo courtesy Miral

“We are proud to mark this significant milestone in the development of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, leveraging its legacy of marine animal rescue and rehabilitation,” Mohammed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Miral, said. “This is an important and transformational addition to Yas Island’s immersive experiences, which is yet another testament to achieving our vision for the island, positioning it as a top global destination.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi‘s aquarium will hold 58 million liters of water and be home to more than 150 species of marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates in addition to hundreds of birds including penguins, puffins, murres, flamingos and more. But no orcas, as SeaWorld moves away from its old signature attraction toward a new model for its parks.

“It is a privilege to partner with Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of experiences, Miral, as we bring to life another extraordinary SeaWorld experience for guests with our first marine-life theme park in over 30 years and our first outside the USA,” Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said.

* * *

