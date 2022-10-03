Universal Orlando Adds Two More Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights fans will have two more opportunities to visit the event at Universal Orlando this year, the resort announced today.

After losing two nights of the annual after-hours Halloween event to Hurricane Ian last week, Universal is adding two more nights to this year's HHN schedule: Tuesday, October 11, and Monday, October 24. Tickets for those evenings will go on sale tomorrow, October 4, and the dates will be included on this year's Frequent Fear Pass.

It's not unusual for Universal Orlando to add extra Halloween Horror Nights dates in the middle of the event's run, whether dates are lost to a hurricane or not. Halloween Horror Nights continues to prove itself as a popular event, with multiple nights selling out during its run. Last year, Theme Park Insider readers voted Universal Studios Florida's Halloween Horror Nights as the Best Halloween Event at the world's theme parks.

For our review of this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, including POV walk-through videos, see our post, Halloween Horror Nights Delivers Again at Universal Orlando.

