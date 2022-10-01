Walt Disney World's Epcot Celebrates Its 40th Birthday

Epcot, which opened on October 1, 1982.Happy 40th birthday today to Walt Disney World's
It's a bittersweet celebration in Orlando today, as the parks have reopened to all guests, but so many people throughout the state continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which closed the parks for two days and caused as-yet uncalculated damage across Florida.
At Epcot, construction continues on the park's transformation project, which was delayed and altered somewhat by the pandemic. All these recent challenges show that the 21st century hasn't turned out to be quite the beautiful future that Disney's first "non-fiction" theme park optimistically predicted when it opened as Walt Disney World's second theme park, after the Magic Kingdom.
Nor has Epcot continued with that non-fiction theme. As people's optimism about America's and the world's future has waned over the years, Disney has pivoted with Epcot, adding more Disney IP. "Hey, you know that the future might suck, but at least you still will be able to enjoy Disney in it," seems to be Epcot's new message.
So let's just go ahead and enjoy Epcot as it celebrates its anniversary. (Today also marks the 51st birthday of the Walt Disney World Resort, though Disney will continue celebrating its 50th anniversary for another six months.) Many fans are enjoying the park's newest attraction - its first roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. [Here is our ride review.]
Other top recommendations in the park include two opening-day attractions, The American Adventure and Impressions de France. [Why 'Impressions de France' is the best movie ever made for a theme park]
But for many fans, Epcot today is best known as the site of so many food festivals, with a variety of tastes and drinks sold at festival marketplaces around World Showcase. The current Epcot International Food & Wine Festival continues through November 19.
Also in mid-November, the annual IAAPA Expo will honor Epcot's 40th anniversary with a Legends panel that looks back at Epcot's past and its enduring lessons for the future of the theme park industry. [Epcot Gets the Spotlight at This Year's IAAPA Legends Panel] I am planning to be in Orlando for the Expo and will bring highlights from that panel to you here on Theme Park Insider.
In the meantime, happy birthday to Epcot!
* * *
EPCOT is one of those parks that reward you for taking the time to stop and look around. Many people just hop on and off the Nemo ride without exploring the great aquarium it houses. And World Showcase is full of wonderful nooks and crannies such as the United Kingdom courtyard, the French alley Impressions exits towards, and the Morocco exhibits.
The first time I walked into EPCOT Center was early September 1982 at a CM preview night. I saw the 'Kitchen Kabaret' rode "World of Motion', watched 'Magic Journeys' and enjoyed the first of many pints in the 'Rose & Crown'.
Looking forward, I can't wait to see the completed Project Gamma.
As a theme park EPCOT is peerless.
I agree with the sentiments...Epcot migth be one of the most misunderstood and underestimated theme parks in the World. I Just think the name should change, it does not represent the original idea anymore...but thats Just an opinión...
I know, I know it's not the same. Still miss Horizons, World of Motion, Wonders of Life, all the original attractions. It's more IP and lacks some of the original vision...
But my mom just there and talked of World Showcase still terrific and some good feel for it so it's still one of my favorite parks. I do wish returning to its core and notable how that big "WDW at 50" book spends more time on classic Epcot then new but this was still my favorite one to visit. And, after all, if any of the parks was meant to flex with the times, this was it so happy anniversary and hope to enjoy it again soon.