5 Things That Are Evil When Flying and 5 That Aren't

If you are a typical Theme Park Insider reader, you likely travel a lot. So let's take this opportunity to debate what is - and is not - socially acceptable behavior on an airline flight.

Don't Do These

Stowing your carry-on bag before you get to your row - In short, don't be selfish. Putting your bag up front to "save time" when deplaning actually slows everyone since you will have to stop the flow of passengers getting off the plane to pull down your bag. People sitting in the row where you stowed your bag might also then have to put their bag further back, delaying them from getting off the plane. And who wants to walk half-way up or back the aisle to find your bag if you need it mid-flight? If you board late and flight attendants tell you to stuff your bag in the first available space, that's one thing. But if you are boarding early and see plenty of open bins back by your seat, don't be a jerk. Use them, instead.

Demanding a seat swap - If you really need to sit together, do what you need to book those seats in advance. If you tried some trick in the hopes that you would end up with an empty seat between you, or in a more desirable location, but that trick did not work - own it. Never make demands when you are on a flight. If you need something from a fellow passenger, or the airline has done you dirty and you need help from the flight crew, ask nicely. Demands get you nothing but more trouble.

Using the arm rest if you're not in the middle seat - If you are the poor soul stuck in the middle seat, at least you should get use of the two arm rests to (partially) compensate you for having to endure the worst seat in the row. So if you are assigned the aisle or the window, just tuck in your elbows and give thanks that you're not stuck in the middle seat.

Using speakers for audio - Respect your neighbors and keep as quiet as you can while on board. Every modern electronic media device has the ability to play its audio through headphones, earbuds, or Air Pods. Use them, and spare your neighbors from having to listen to your stuff while they're trying to get through the rest of this flight.

Allowing kids to kick the seat - I am going to assume here that no adult would dare repeatedly kick the seat in front of them when seated anywhere in public, including airline flights. But I understand that kids might have not have learned all the lessons they need to act in a civil manner. So if you cannot convince your child to keep their feet to themselves while flying, at least take off their shoes so that they have to suffer the pain of smacking their unshod feet against the hard plastic in front of them. That usually gets them to stop, anyway.

Don't Sweat These

Asking for a seat swap - As we said earlier, making demands is bad. But asking nicely for something is fine. There's no harm in asking politely for someone to switch seats with you on a plane. Still, if you want any chance at success, you'd better make this a good deal. Offer an aisle or window in exchange for a middle, or a seat farther up in exchange for one in back. (And be willing to swap overhead space with that, too.) Or straight-up flash some cash. Just be ready to take "No" for an answer, no matter how much you might want to make the switch.

Opening your window shade - If you have a window seat and there's a shade directly next to you - meaning that you do not share part of it with the row in front or behind - go ahead and open it to look out if you wish. That view from 30,000+ feet is the big reason why some of us want window seats, after all. If someone near you wants to keep the row darker, they should have booked the window to keep it shut. Now, if the window shade straddles two rows, then you will need to find a consensus with the person sitting aisle in the other row. If you both do not agree to keep it open (whether partially or all the way), then keep it closed. And no matter what you want to do, if the cabin crew tells you to do something with the window shade, do it.

Gently reclining your seat - If an airline has provided reclining seats, as the seat holder, you are entitled to use the recline function. Just don't be a jerk about it. Slide that seat back gently so that you do not knock over anything the person behind you might have on their tray table. Better yet, turn around and let the person behind you know that you will be reclining, so they aren't surprised. If someone in front of you gives you that notice, thank them for the courtesy and don't say "no, you can't recline." They can. (If you really do not want the person in front of you to recline their seat, book your seat in the row behind an exit row, since exit row seats do not recline.)

Getting up to go to the bathroom - When nature calls, I would rather my row-mates answer than to have nature, uh, happen in the seat next to me. So don't complain if you are asked to get up and make way for someone to use the toilet. Now, simply courtesy suggests that if you know you can't make it through a long flight without a few trips to the bathroom, book an aisle seat instead of a window. Conversely, if you really need to be undisturbed during a flight, get the window.

Getting up when the plane reaches the gate - People who complain about this answer the prompt, "Tell me you don't have back problems without telling me you don't have back problems." People standing up as soon as the seatbelt sign goes off do not slow down the process of other people getting off the plane. In fact, if everyone remained seated until the row in front of them cleared, that would greatly slow the deplaning process. Sit or stand as you are comfortable, then when the people three or four rows in front of you start walking down the aisle, get up, get your stuff and get ready to move.

