Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland

Guided tours are coming back to the Disneyland Resort, and Disney is opening booking today.

The two tours now available are the Walt's Main Street Story Tour and the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour. (Follow the links to book.)

The Main Street tour is a 90-minute experience that includes plenty of trivia about Main Street and its inspirations, including Walt Disney's hometown of Marceline, Missouri. The tour concludes with a visit to Walt's apartment above the Main Street fire station, with refreshments served on the apartment's patio. Tours start tomorrow.

The Holiday tour lasts two and half hours and includes reserved viewing for the A Christmas Fantasy parade as well as a ride on It's a Small World Holiday and a tasting of holiday treats. These tours begin November 11.

Tours are lead by Disneyland's trained tour guides, who can answer questions about pretty much everything at the resort, so consider them an opportunity to have a great conversation with a Disneyland expert as well as a small group of fellow Disney enthusiasts. The price is $160 plus tax per person for the Main Street tour and $110 plus tax for the Holiday tour. Park admission and a daily reservation are required but not included with the tour booking.

Have you ever been on a Disney guided tour? Please tell us in the comments about your experience.

