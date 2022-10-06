Universal Hollywood Sets Post-Thanksgiving Return for Holiday Events

"Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, November 25, the park confirmed today.

That start date means that Universal Studios Hollywood will continue as the largest theme park property in the United States that begins its annual Christmas celebrations after Thanksgiving. (Epcot also starts its Festival of the Holidays on November 25, but the rest of Walt Disney World jumps the gun long before Thanksgiving.) The holiday celebrations will continue at Universal Studios Hollywood through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will again include The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show, holiday music from the Hogwarts Frog Choir and holiday fare at the Three Broomsticks restaurant.

Meanwhile, in Universal Plaza, Grinchmas will see the return of the 65-foot Whoville Christmas tree, which will light up in a nightly ceremony featuring a retelling of Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by The Grinch and The Whos, finished with a "snowball flurry."



Photo courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

During the day, The Grinch and Max will meet fans in the plaza, where Cindy-Lou Who also will lead "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" story times.

All activities are included with park admission, and our travel partner now is offering two-day admission for the price of one day. Those tickets are valid through December 15, so you can use them to enjoy Universal's holiday festivities, but you must purchase before November 2.

They also have discounts on single-day tickets and Halloween Horror Nights admission - Universal Studios Hollywood discount tickets.

* * *

