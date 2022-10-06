Orlando Park to Remove Deadly Drop Ride

The record-setting drop ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death earlier this year will not reopen and will be removed, its owner announced today.

The 430-foot Orlando FreeFall was advertised as the world's tallest free-standing drop ride when it opened in December last year. In March, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the ride after a mis-adjusted sensor failed to prevent the ride from dispatching when his safety harness was not properly secured. [See Report Blames Sensor Adjustment for Orlando FreeFall Accident.]

"We are devastated by Tyre's death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre's family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall," said Ritchie Armstrong, on behalf of FreeFall owner Orlando Slingshot. "In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name."

Orlando FreeFall has remained closed since the incident. It is located at ICON Park, a collection of attractions on International Drive.

"Tyre's death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot's decision to take down the ride," a statement released by ICON Park said.

* * *

