Orlando Park to Remove Deadly Drop Ride

The record-setting drop ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death earlier this year will not reopen and will be removed, its owner announced today.
The 430-foot Orlando FreeFall was advertised as the world's tallest free-standing drop ride when it opened in December last year. In March, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the ride after a mis-adjusted sensor failed to prevent the ride from dispatching when his safety harness was not properly secured. [See Report Blames Sensor Adjustment for Orlando FreeFall Accident.]
"We are devastated by Tyre's death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre's family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall," said Ritchie Armstrong, on behalf of FreeFall owner Orlando Slingshot. "In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name."
Orlando FreeFall has remained closed since the incident. It is located at ICON Park, a collection of attractions on International Drive.
"Tyre's death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot's decision to take down the ride," a statement released by ICON Park said.
* * *
It takes time to perform a cost-benefit analysis, particularly when it's a 3rd party operator who's ultimately responsible for the incident. As we've seen before, a fatality does not necessarily mean a ride will be immediately removed (see DL's BTMRR).
This is a tragedy, but I am a bit surprised that ICON and Orlando Slingshot were not willing or able to develop corrective actions to operate the attraction. This complex continues to make one misstep after another, yet foolish consumers unwilling to pay premium admission prices for the established theme parks in Orlando continue to flock to these places allowing the tourist traps like this along I-Drive to stay in business.
Also, in cases such as these, no one is going to do anything while litigation is in play, which can delay publicizing the inevitable decision to close a venue or project.
Slingshot also said that it needs to approval from regulatory agencies before announcing a timeline for the ride's removal. Putting up something like this requires an enormous amount of work by many parties. Taking it down can require even more.
Undoubtedly there are a lot of legal/liability reasons why the announcement has taken thus amount of time, not to mention that an injury or fatality doesn't make it a certainty that a ride will close.
I suspect they have allowed a certain amount of time for an investigation into the cause, so they can claim the ride was flawed at the point of manufacture, and not able to be modified in such a way that would guarantee safety. That would allow them to pursue the manufacturer for all costs involved in regards to the accident and removing the ride. Or they've discovered that isn't an option and bitten the bullet.
This is with no disrespect to the youngster who died, and his family, but I'm disappointed they decided to remove it. It was an awesome drop tower, and one I really enjoyed riding. That being said, we still have the Starflyer. Over the next few years it'll be interesting to see how ICON park moves forward after this tragedy.
It took them six months to make this decision?