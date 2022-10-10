Holiday World to Use Drone Show to Make 2023 Announcement

Southern Indiana's Holiday World has chosen a unique messenger for its announcement of what's new in 2023. The park's fans will learn what's changing at the Santa Claus, Ind. park next year from... 300 drones.

The 2023 announcement will come at the end of Holiday World's "Halloween in the Sky" drone show on Saturday, October 22, and Saturday, October 29.

"This summer our 300 drone and light show, Holidays in the Sky, was a tremendous hit with our guests," Holiday World Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said. "We knew we had to bring the ‘swarm’ back for an encore performance this year. Plus, is there a more spectacular way to make an announcement than with 300 drones?"

Holiday World's family-friendly Happy Halloween Weekends continues Saturdays and Sundays from this weekend through October 30. For more about the park, including Theme Park Insider readers' ride rankings, please see our Guide to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

* * *

