Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, But There's Still a Way to Save

The Disneyland Resort this morning raised prices on most single-day and all multi-day tickets, with increases up to nearly 12%. Changes also are coming to the Disney Genie+ program at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

For single-day tickets, Disneyland has split the cheapest of its six pricing tiers in two, creating a total of seven tiers now for one-day ticket prices. The lowest level remains the same - $104 for a one-day, one-park ticket. But the top tier now costs $179, up over 9% from the previous top price of $164. As before, prices are higher on days expected to be busier, such as during holiday weeks, as Disneyland uses variable pricing to try to entice visitors to come on otherwise less-crowded days.

If you want to add the Park Hopper option to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day, that now costs $65 extra on a one-day ticket, up from $60. The Park Hopper upgrade remains $60 on multi-day tickets.

Multi-day tickets now range from $285 for a two-day visit to $415 for five days. The Park Hopper option takes those prices up to $345 and $475, respectively. The increases range from 9% to nearly 12%.

In addition, the price of preferred parking is up 11%, to $50 from $45, while hotel valet parking has risen 30%, to $65 from $50. General parking remains $30 for cars.

Genie+ Changes

Disneyland also is raising the advance purchase price for its Disney Genie+ service from $20 to $25 per person per day. At both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort, same-day purchases of Genie+ now will go to variable pricing. A Walt Disney World representative said that daily prices for Disney Genie+ at the resort will range from $15 to $22 a day through October, with prices subject to change beyond that. Guests will be able to see the day's price for Genie+ when they log into the resort's official mobile app.

At Disneyland, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure is moving from Individual Lightning Lane to Disney Genie+, adding another attraction to the replacement for Disney's old Fastpass service.

Is Disneyland a Good Deal?

"Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story," a Disneyland official said. "We are so excited to share all the fun in store as the heart of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration during 2023. Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point – which hasn't changed since 2019."

See Disneyland Announces Runaway Railway, New Show Openings for details on what Disneyland has announced so far for its Disney100 celebrations at the resort.

That said, Universal Studios Hollywood offers 12-month passes for as low as $219, and unlike at Disneyland, anyone can buy them. Disneyland's Magic Key passes continue to be available for renewal only: Disneyland Releases Magic Key Renewal Information

Last Chance for Old Prices

