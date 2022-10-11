Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, But There's Still a Way to Save

The Disneyland Resort this morning raised prices on most single-day and all multi-day tickets, with increases up to nearly 12%. Changes also are coming to the Disney Genie+ program at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
For single-day tickets, Disneyland has split the cheapest of its six pricing tiers in two, creating a total of seven tiers now for one-day ticket prices. The lowest level remains the same - $104 for a one-day, one-park ticket. But the top tier now costs $179, up over 9% from the previous top price of $164. As before, prices are higher on days expected to be busier, such as during holiday weeks, as Disneyland uses variable pricing to try to entice visitors to come on otherwise less-crowded days.
If you want to add the Park Hopper option to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day, that now costs $65 extra on a one-day ticket, up from $60. The Park Hopper upgrade remains $60 on multi-day tickets.
Multi-day tickets now range from $285 for a two-day visit to $415 for five days. The Park Hopper option takes those prices up to $345 and $475, respectively. The increases range from 9% to nearly 12%.
In addition, the price of preferred parking is up 11%, to $50 from $45, while hotel valet parking has risen 30%, to $65 from $50. General parking remains $30 for cars.
Disneyland also is raising the advance purchase price for its Disney Genie+ service from $20 to $25 per person per day. At both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort, same-day purchases of Genie+ now will go to variable pricing. A Walt Disney World representative said that daily prices for Disney Genie+ at the resort will range from $15 to $22 a day through October, with prices subject to change beyond that. Guests will be able to see the day's price for Genie+ when they log into the resort's official mobile app.
At Disneyland, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure is moving from Individual Lightning Lane to Disney Genie+, adding another attraction to the replacement for Disney's old Fastpass service.
"Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story," a Disneyland official said. "We are so excited to share all the fun in store as the heart of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration during 2023. Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point – which hasn't changed since 2019."
Disneyland officials also continue to position Disneyland's theme parks as value priced in comparison with rival Universal Studios Hollywood, where one-day tickets range from $104 to $134, but the park offers fewer attractions and often shorter operating hours than Disneyland. For line-skipping, Universal's Express upgrade can cost from $75 to $145 a day, compared with just $25 for Disney Genie+ when bought in advance. (Our travel partner also offers discounts on daily Universal tickets, if you are interested in pricing those: Discounted tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood.)
That said, Universal Studios Hollywood offers 12-month passes for as low as $219, and unlike at Disneyland, anyone can buy them. Disneyland's Magic Key passes continue to be available for renewal only: Disneyland Releases Magic Key Renewal Information
$199 won’t be too long down the road and I’m willing to bet it’ll be Disney who jumps first…Disneyland was the absolutely busiest I’ve ever experienced yesterday…So much so that I’m questioning if it’s even worth going back…It was a fairly miserable experience from start to finish…
The demand is still clearly there despite all the cost cutting and price hikes so they’ll for sure keep kicking the ticket prices higher and higher…
I still think Genie+ is a stopgap to implementing a full Disney Premiere Access System like they have in Shanghai (basically ILL for every attraction). Not only could Disney control the prices of each attraction, but they could have different price points depending on the reservation time (high prices during peak, lower price points once the parks start emptying).
Right now, there's some frustration with Genie+, as some of the highest in-demand times get gobbled up immediately. That lotto-esque system worked fine when Fastpass+ was a free service, but for a family of four paying upwards of $88, I'm not convinced.
Some of the higher-capacity/less in-demand attractions are buoying the high-demand attractions. Disney is essentially saying: we're sorry you can't get reservations for SDD, but you can skip the line for MuppetVision 3D!!! And that's causing annoyance with guests. I'm sure there are families out there who will gladly pay the $88 to skip the line for SDD alone to avoid the miserable, brutally sweltering experience of waiting in that two hour line. So Disney should let them.
Every day in every way, Disneyland gets further away from being magic. Fastpass was free and worked great--literally everyone paying attention go to ride what they wanted. Now the cost of Genie+ is going up and up, it doesn't work with a darn and it effectively prevents people from riding what they want.
A curse on Bob Chapek and this money-grubbing Disney Board of Directors, I wish nothing but bad things for any of them. I'm glad Bob is fat and bald, I hope he misses his hair every day. He looks like Lex Luthor, he acts like Lex Luthor.
RumbleMike: "I wonder how long it will take for the single dat ticket to be $199... and who does it first!"
Me: About three years. Universal's Epic Universe 2025. And it will be worth it!
When adjusted for inflation, a one day ticket now ranges from 2 times to almost 4 times as expensive as 30 years ago. And now there’s more people, longer lines, less new and updated attractions, and more expensive food, parking, and more. Disney treats its theme parks and guests as little more than a source of revenue. While there’s still plenty of people willing to pay, to many, it’s clear Disney’s reputation and customers are being exploited by the people in charge. Disney should be embarrassed it’s theme parks a second best to ones owned by a cable company! But as long as profits are up, they don’t care.
RK: "Disney should be embarrassed it’s (sic) theme parks a second best to ones owned by a cable company."
Me: That's a matter of opinion. But if you say so.
RK: "Disney treats its theme parks and guests as little more than a source of revenue."
And that's different from every other theme park company...how?
Well, they’re not much of a source of revenue at Six Flags anymore…. :-/
just wait until they start treating us as a source of their complete breakfast
It's fascinating to watch ticket pricing for Disney and Universal. They are both in unique positions with their history and offerings. Tickets, Express Passes, Genie+, tours.... all in really high demand.
I wonder how long it will take for the single dat ticket to be $199... and who does it first!